The People's Parade Celebrates Life On Earth

On April 22, 2023 communities will come together for a grassroots community parade, a joyful celebration, of Mother Earth, of Water which is Life, of our beautiful communities and our continued resistance for love, justice and life on this planet.

The People’s Parade for Life on Earth is an invitation for all to come together and uplift our spirits: a parade of all our relations. We envision a crowd of elders and youth, drummers and choirs, drag performers and activists, puppets and costumes representing the more-than-human world. We envision an event that everyone can see themselves in. With the leadership of the Grassroots Grandmothers and Mi’kma’ki Water Walkers, our celebration will be grounded in ceremony and respect for the traditional ways of this unceded Mi’kmaw territory.

This is a people's parade, so no businesses, no politicians (though they can watch) and no cars. Just people!

Schedule

Date: Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 (Rain Date: Sunday, April 23rd)

Opening Ceremony & Assembly: 1:00pm at The Wave, Sackville Landing, Halifax Waterfront

Parade Start Time: 2:00pm

Post-Parade Celebration: 3:00-5:00pm Peace & Friendship Park

Groups are encouraged to enter a "float" in the parade, and/or host an activity in the post-parade celebration gathering. Please fill in the form here to apply to be part of the People's Parade, and/or the end-of-parade celebration!

Individuals: You don't need to be part of a group. Just show up and join the parade!

Organized by: the Grassroots Grandmothers, Ecology Action Centre, School Strike 4 Climate Halifax, iMOVe, and others.

If you have any questions, if you'd like to participate in another format, or if you'd just like to talk about your idea before submitting it, contact Joanna Bull at joanna@ecologyaction.ca