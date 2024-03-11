Faith Traditions' PIE Day 2024

PIE Day, March 14, was created by the United Church in 2018 as a celebration of the Q community, and while it's been adopted by more faiths since, there are fewer this year in Atlantic Canada. However, a new organization, the Canadian Interfaith Coalition has picked the day for an official launch.

The term "PIE" stands for several things: firstly, Public. Intentional. Explicit, meaning how the church cherishes their Q members; because the 14th of March form the digits 3.14, the first few of the special number that all things round (including an apple pie) are calculated from; and the event is celebrated with that dessert.

Wayves checked in with spiritual groups in Atlantic Canada, and only three are recognizing the event: Reform Judaism which is celebrating the launch of a Canadian Queer Interfaith Coalition, Pictou United Church and Milford / Gays River Lantz Community of Faith. Here's the full list of PIE Day celebrations in Canada; notice there are a lot in Alberta.

Here's the 2024 message from the United Church Moderator.





Queer Interfaith Coalition

"Join us as we officially launch the Queer Interfaith Coalition," says Reform Judaism Rabbi Dr N Siritski, "and read our open letter signed by Affirming faith leaders across the country. Drown out the hate."

The Queer Interfaith Coalition for 2SLGBTQIA+ Human Rights exists to reclaim the religious voice from those who have sought to weaponize faith. We believe that all 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals are created in the Divine Image and that advocacy for their human rights is not antithetical to faith, but indeed a central tenet of our religious faiths.

We will introduce our origins, have several speakers from our group, read the letter, and hold a sacred time of silence for those who are suffering from religiously motivated hate and discrimination.

We've chosen March 14, as it is National Affirming / PIE Day, and PIE stands for Public, Intentional, and Explicit. This acronym embodies how we should live out our values as people of faith, not just inside our walls, but out in the Public square! Being affirming and fully inclusive of all 2SLGBTQIA+ people requires tangible commitment, and we are marking this commitment as others across Turtle Island celebrate with us! https://pieday.ca/ . The event will be online at 1:30 Halifax time, you must register in advance using the link below.

All who want to learn more about us are welcome to attend! Please register beforehand to obtain the Zoom link.

Other resources: