Pink Piano Café & Lounge in Lower Sackville

Nestled in the heart of Lower Sackville, The Pink Piano Café and Lounge is more than just a cozy spot for coffee, cocktails, and comfort food: it’s a vibrant community hub with a bold mission.

"We are queer owned and operated, and noted as a safe space to all," says Jason Spurrell -- that is, Rouge Fatale. "We're neuro divergent friendly and accessible to all. We want all to come and experience us. We are an eclectic little haven in a very hard world where our community is at risk. If we can help one person feel they have a home away from home, then we've done it."

"I'm venue manager and the events person and... sometimes it feels like I live here," says Spurrell.

Debra's Wall

"Debra's Wall is a wall of food and drink orders, that a person can pick one of and bring to the till. We make them what ever it is and no questions asked," says Spurrell, "You can be down on your luck, forgot your bank card, or just need some help, Debra has you covered. Debra is all we will tell you about the person who started the wall. They want to remain anon and we are ok with that. You can also buy for the wall and we will add it as we can!"

What sets The Pink Piano apart is its unwavering commitment to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Sackville and beyond. From the very beginning, the café has proudly created a safe, welcoming, and celebratory environment for queer individuals, allies, and everyone in between. The space regularly hosts inclusive events such as drag brunches, queer open mic nights, poetry readings, and community mixers offering not just entertainment, but affirmation and visibility.

The Pink Piano is also a strong advocate for 2SLGBTQIA+ rights and representation, partnering with local queer organizations, artists, and activists to champion equity, uplift marginalized voices, and foster meaningful change. Whether it’s sponsoring Pride celebrations, providing a platform for queer performers, or organizing awareness campaigns, The Pink Piano plays an active and visible role in building a more inclusive Nova Scotia.

With its warm atmosphere, signature pink décor, and a menu full of locally sourced delights, The Pink Piano Café and Lounge is not just a place to relax—it’s a place to belong.





Features

Dubbed “Lower Sackville’s cosy community living room,” The Pink Piano offers a sensory-friendly space—soft lighting, calming music, and vintage sofas—to foster genuine connection.

They feature a rotating local artist gallery with 100% of sales going directly to the creators, spotlighting inclusive and diverse voices.

Free-to-play board games and puzzle collections—from family favourites to adult trivia—support inclusive, multi-generational gatherings.

Proudly queer-friendly: community buzz and Reddit praise note it as a top inclusive café in Sackville.

Hosts Pride Book Fair in collaboration with CapeAndCowl Comics—a community celebration of queer authors, zine-makers, and creators.

Regular sapphic music nights, drag queen trivia, and watch-parties of queer media (e.g., RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars venues) create affirming spaces for 2SLGBTQIA+ folks.

Carried Garrison’s “Queer Summer Brew” and other proudly local queer-positive drinks.

A vibrant events calendar features open-mic singer-songwriter meetups (first & third Wednesdays), acoustic showcases (e.g., Jim Henman), drag-inspired trivia, crafting nights, karaoke, adult bingo, and themed movie marathons (“May the 4th Be With You”).

Hosts touring musicians like folk artist Kylie Fox, offering community-accessible, live music experiences.

It's more than just a café, it’s a cultural anchor in Lower Sackville that intentionally centers 2SLGBTQIA+ inclusion, creative expression, and grassroots community cohesion. By combining live entertainment, art spotlighting, queer-centered events, and accessible hospitality, it sets a shining example of inclusive business practice and local advocacy.

The Pink Piano is at 585 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville.

Website & socials: www.thepinkpianocafe.com; Facebook; Instagram; Tiktok