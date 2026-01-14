Podcast Review: Resurrection

S2 E10 'HIV Criminalization' by Dane Stewart (Aug 26, 2024, 59 mins, Acast)

While the series in its entirety is definitely worth a listen, this tenth episode from Season Two stands out because it's all about Canada's over-reaching HIV non-disclosure criminalization law.

Dane's guest on the show is André Capretti, a lawyer from the HIV Legal Network in Montreal. Dane and André discuss the work, challenges and successes of the Canadian Coalition to Reform HIV Criminalization.

For all our reputation as a diverse and gay-friendly country, Canada's HIV criminalization law is amongst the strongest, most extreme in the world. The pair argue that Canada's criminal law is grossly out of step with the science of HIV. And the mandatory labelling of someone as a 'sex offender' further stigmatizes and discriminates against people living with HIV.

Nova Scotia-born Dane Stewart is a queer oral history enthusiast now living in Montreal.

Find 'Resurrection' on your favourite podcast browser. Learn more at resurrectionpodcast.com .