2SLGBTQ+ Poverty Research Team Needs Participants

Researchers for Canada's first national study of 2SLGBTQ+ poverty will gather on May 21 - 25, holding meetings, three research events, and a social event. The project needs more participants, so if you have had experience with poverty, or have a friend who has, please sign up, below.

"2SLGBTQ+ Poverty in Canada: Improving Livelihood and Social Wellbeing" is a six-year project studying poverty in Canadian 2SLGBTQ+ communities and will create an action plan directed at policymakers, governmental agencies, non-profits, and private organizations.

The project needs more local participants.

The Halifax part of the project needs more local participants. Q folk 16 years or older are encouraged to contribute to this vital research effort by participating in the survey and can indicate their interest in participating in an interview and/or focus group during the survey process. The links are below.

If you know someone in our community living with poverty, please let them know of the research sessions and social event below. Anyone with direct or indirect experience with 2SLGBTQ+ poverty is and anyone interested in queer research of any kind, or wants to meet and hang out with those who are, is particularly invited to the social event.

Poverty is an ongoing issue in Canada and those socially marginalized such as the 2SLGBTQ+ community can be considerably more vulnerable

"Poverty is an ongoing issue in Canada and those socially marginalized such as the Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, plus (2SLGBTQ+) can be considerably more vulnerable to it. This innovative, multidisciplinary collaboration will remedy a critical gap in anti-poverty research and policy," reads the project summary.

There are three research, and one social event. There'll be food and refreshments at all events.

Research event: National Survey Session 1

When: Wednesday May 21, 1pm - 5pm (arrive before 3:30pm)

Where: Community Room, Halifax North Memorial Public Library

Click here to register.

Research event: Halifax Community Consultation

When: Wednesday May 21, 6pm - 8pm

Where: Terry Seymonds Auditorium, Halifax North Memorial Public Library

Click here to register.

Research Event: Complete our National Survey Session 2

When: Thursday May 22, 1pm - 5pm (arrive before 3:30pm)

Where: Community Room, Halifax North Memorial Public Library

Click here to register.

Social Event: Halifax Meet & Greet

When: Friday, May 23, 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Where: Saint Mary’s University, Sobey 422 - Unilever Executive Lounge

Click here to register.



The main website for the project is here.