Queer Black artists: we want to hear about you

This article was meant to be an interview with fellow Queer Black artists about what it's like to create in Nova Scotia, but everyone asked was stretched too thin by life to find the time to answer questions.

Seeing this happen too many times before, it was realised that we are all facing the same issue - Our intersections through Blackness, Queerness, Disability, Gender and Poverty leave us with only enough energy to survive.

Many, if not all, of the local artists asked to be featured in this article hold multiple jobs outside of N.S. arts & culture. Some are fulltime caregivers. Most, including the author, have hidden illnesses perpetuated by environmental racism inflicted by the province. Although we are passionate about uplifting and developing our communities and artistic practices, the systemic barriers in Halifax do not allow people with our lived experiences to thrive within the art scene without major physical and mental sacrifice.

The illustration here was by the author.

As to not create yet another unfinished project, the questions left unanswered are below. A follow up article with highlights from the submitted emails will be published, finally showcasing some of the wondrous talent within our small yet mighty community.

If you are a Black Queer artist in/from Nova Scotia, you are invited to click the link below and write about these topics - or whatever's on your mind. Remember: Stay true to you, have fun, and don't hold back! For this to represent us, we have to be us.

Discussion questions for Black artists:

please describe yourself and your art practice.

do you find ease in finding opportunities that align with the self?

what about finding opportunities that pay?

do you find NS sustainable for you? if not, what changes would you like to see?

what do you love about the art scene here?

what's one thing the city has that you can't find anywhere else?

what does being a black queer artist mean to you?

Email your thoughts to Awar Obob, via Wayves Magazine.

Awar Obob is a Queer, Disabled, Black Nova Scotian-Anuak multifaceted artist based in K’jipuktuk