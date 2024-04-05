Halifax 2SLGBTQI+ Business Symposium: Inclusion

From small startups to large corporations, 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs play an important role in the Canadian economy, contributing to economic growth, job creation, and innovation. These businesses offer a diverse range of products and services that oftentimes support not only the 2SLGBTQI+ community but also the greater community as well, not just here but across the country.

When we talk about owning or operating a business, 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs also face unique challenges and opportunities in the business world, including discrimination, access to resources, and finding inclusive spaces for networking and support.

the day was jam-packed with resources and educational tools for business professionals at all stages of their entrepreneurial journey,

The Canadian Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC), focuses on creating inclusive spaces for entrepreneurs and recently held its first Business Symposium in Atlantic Canada at the beautiful Discovery Centre in downtown Halifax, bringing together industry professionals from all walks of life and backgrounds to connect, engage, and learn.

From engaging panel discussions on intersectionality in business to empowering keynotes and inspired breakout sessions focusing on hot topics such as branding, finances, and social enterprise, the day was jam-packed with resources and educational tools for business professionals at all stages of their entrepreneurial journey, making it a safe and enjoyable place for all. And believe me, after the last four years, we need events to be fun. We need learning to be fun.

"Events like the 2SLGBTQI+ Business Symposium are game-changers for the queer and trans community," says Prue Girme, Manager of Supplier Diversity at CGLCC. "They're not just gatherings; they're lifelines, connecting us to resources, skills, and each other. The symposium creates a safe space where 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs can be themselves, learn, and grow."

The importance placed on networking at these events by CGLCC is what really stands out. Building networks within the 2SLGBTQI+ community helps increase visibility and representation of these businesses and fosters a sense of pride and empowerment within the community while also promoting diversity and inclusion in the broader business world. What I have learned in the last decade as a business owner is that networking opens doors to potential partnerships, collaborations, and business opportunities. Events like these have never been more important for our community and our allies.

The 2SLGBTQI+ Business Symposium: game-changer for the queer and trans community

Part of creating a safe space included CGLCC inviting our community allies to fully participate in the experience. Amplifying our voices, our allies or 'accomplices' as one presenter mentioned, play a crucial role in promoting diversity and inclusion, helping us raise awareness about the issues affecting our community. I can't count how many allies I connected with, but seeing how many were present and how genuine and interactive they were with everyone reminded me of the importance of support, connection, and that we are all human beings.

At the core of all of this is connection. Cultivating a sense of belonging was a topic brought up a few times throughout the day, and ultimately, whether it's in our personal lives or the professional realm, we all want to feel supported, we all want to feel connected.

There is a saying that 'behind every business is a human being,' and for the last few years, the 2SLGBTQI+ community at large has been under attack with the rise of discrimination and prejudice, online and in real life. Many business owners in this community have reported facing discrimination in accessing resources to funding, networking, and simply being who we are. We heard stories highlighting this in the panel discussion, which is why events such as these are critical for growth and sustainability.

In a time where many are fearful of speaking up and sharing who they are for fear of retribution for simply being who they are, online and in real-time, the national 2SLGBTQI+ business community serves as a beacon of light and hope for many. It's because of events like these that we are able to connect on a professional level, helping motivate, inspire, and empower us to keep growing, keep going, and to succeed.

Mike Shoreman is an educator in leadership and inclusion, a keynote speaker, and an author. His website is here.

