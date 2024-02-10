2SLGBTQI+ Business Symposium

Business people: mark your calendars for March 26, for an all-day, first ever, Queer and Trans Business Symposium in Halifax! Our mission is to foster intersectionality, celebrate diversity, and empower the 2SLGBTQI+ business community.

Plan for a day of inspiration, empowerment, and forging connections!

Join us to explore unique challenges and triumphs faced by the 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs.

The conference will be a safe and welcoming space where individuals of all gender identities and sexual orientations can share insights and exchange ideas.

Highlights of the conference include:

Inspirational Keynote Speakers: leaders and entrepreneurs from the 2SLGBTQI+ community will share their journeys, insights and strategies for success.

Empowering Workshops: covering a range of topics, from entrepreneurship and leadership development to navigating inclusivity in the workplace. Gain practical skills and tools to enhance your professional journey.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded professionals, potential collaborators, and mentors during dedicated networking sessions. Build a supportive community that transcends industries.

Panel Discussions: Thought-provoking panel discussions will explore topics such as diversity in the workplace, inclusive company cultures, and the intersectionality of identities within the 2SLGBTQI+ business community.

Pitch Sessions: Discover innovative products and services from other Q entrepreneurs and businesses. Support and engage with a diverse array of enterprises contributing to economic growth.

Safe and Inclusive Environment: Our commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment ensures that everyone feels welcome, respected, and heard.

Whether you're an established business owner, aspiring entrepreneur, or ally eager to support the 2SLGBTQI+ community, this conference is for you. Together, let's champion unity in diversity and pave the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.

At: the Halifax Discovery Centre. Pre-register via email.