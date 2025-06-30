Community Consultations for 2SLGBTQIA+ Creatives in Nova Scotia

The Q Creative Network (The Q) is hosting community consultations to gather insight from 2SLGBTQIA+ artists working in Nova Scotia. Input will inform a report to government to raise the unique voices and experiences of 2SLGBTQIA+ in the province’s creative sector.

“The goal is to ensure 2SLGBTQIA+ creatives in Nova Scotia feel seen, heard, and supported,” says Kenney Fitzpatrick, Founder of The Q Creative Network. “We’re creating space for meaningful conversations, and we want to hear from as many voices as possible.”

Consultations will be held from June 2025 to January 2026, online and in-person, and welcomes insight from musicians, writers, dancers, filmmakers, DJs, visual artists, crafters, fashion designers, and other 2SLGBTQIA+ creatives. During this time, The Q will gather information by holding community conversation events throughout Nova Scotia, host several virtual consultations, and launch an online survey.

The initiative is supported by funding from the Nova Scotia Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism, and Heritage (the Province). This allows The Q to work with an external agency to compile and analyze the results of the full consultative process. In addition to the Province, the report will be shared with other government and community stakeholders.

Learnings from the consultative process will also inform The Q’s 5-year strategic plan. The non-profit organization is dedicated to identifying and developing meaningful resources and supports for 2SLGBTQIA+ creatives throughout Nova Scotia. In addition, it aims to increase visibility and awareness of the diverse artistic contributions made by members of the province’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

About the consultations

In-person community conversations will take place in communities throughout Nova Scotia, creating safe, welcoming spaces to explore the challenges, needs, and opportunities of 2SLGBTQIA+ creatives. Some events will feature creative showcases to highlight local, 2SLGBTQIA+ talent and foster community connections.

Virtual sessions will provide accessible options for participants across the province who cannot attend in person.

An online survey will ensure broad participation, allowing even more voices to be heard.

This initiative is made possible thanks to the collaboration of partners and community groups that are committed to advancing equity, inclusion, and support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ creative community in Nova Scotia. Complete the Survey Here

Participants can be entered into a draw to win a $200 prize.

To learn more, participate in a session, or complete the survey, please contact The Q Creative Network at theq@curatedbyq.com.

