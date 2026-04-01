Halifax: 2SLGBTQ+ Poverty Youth Focus Group

On May 19, the National 2SLGBTQ+ Study will hold a focus group, with a meal and $50 honourarium, in Halifax for Q youth, ages 16 and 17, experiencing poverty - that is, a lack of resources such as work and housing, food, transportation, childcare, lack of support, connections, choices, and capability that impact their livelihood and social wellbeing.

Join us for a conversation where you can share your ideas, experiences and perspectives.

The event is Tuesday, May 19, 3:00pm - 6:00pm; the location will be sent after you register. Use this link to register.

The 2SLGBTQ+ Poverty in Canada: Improving Livelihood and Social Wellbeing project studies poverty in Canadian 2SLGBTQ+ communities and will create an action plan directed at policymakers, governmental agencies, non-profits, and private organizations. Here's the main site.

Click the image to get the full size poster for printing.