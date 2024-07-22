Zine: QT Fatties in New Brunswick

QT Fatties in NB is a grassroots collective by and for 2SLGBTQ+ fat folks in so-called New Brunswick. QT is short for queer and trans which we use as umbrella terms for the community, also the abbreviation QT sounds like cutie which is a reminder that 2SLGBTQ fat folks are cute!

The zine is on paper, and you can order those for a minimal cost or download the PDF for free; the link is below.

We focus on accessible and size inclusive events and initiatives for our community, namely free clothing swaps, art markets, online meetings and paid art opportunities including collaborative zines. We ensure that our events are physically accessible, financially accessible and COVID safe with masks required and other COVID tools offered.

We currently have a call open for issue 3 of our collaborative zine. The details are:

Open to 2SLGBTQ+ Fat folks in so-called New Brunswick

All mediums welcome including photos of 3D items

2 submissions per person

Optional theme: Fat Joy

Deadline: September 1, 2024

The zine will be available digitally and printed in colour -Each artist will be paid based on sales

Each artist will receive a free printed copy

If you’d like to submit your work please fill out the form here.

You can also follow our work or get involved in our group by finding us on Instagram and Facebook or via email, here.

Here's the online store, with paper copies of the zines to order, and audio and pdf zines to download.

