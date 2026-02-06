Queer Atlantic Business Hub launches in March

A long-anticipated moment for Atlantic Canada’s 2SLGBTQIA+ business community arrives on March 13, 2026, with the official launch of the Queer Atlantic Business Hub (QABH) in Moncton, New Brunswick. More than a formal unveiling, the event marks the opening of a new, community-built home for queer and trans entrepreneurs across the region and the inauguration of the Hub’s founding Board of Directors, laying a strong governance foundation for the organization’s future.

Created by and for 2SLGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs, QABH is a bilingual, Atlantic-wide organization designed to strengthen connection, visibility, and opportunity for queer and trans-owned businesses across New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The Hub was shaped through extensive community engagement with over 130 entrepreneurs across Atlantic Canada, ensuring it reflects the lived experiences, aspirations and priorities of 2SLGTQIA+ entrepreneurs throughout the region.

The March 13 launch is intentionally designed to be both participatory and celebratory. Attendees will take part in hands-on workshops exploring the current state of queer entrepreneurship, a high-energy World Café experience designed to spark collaboration and big ideas, and a showcase of Atlantic organizations supporting queer-owned businesses. The day will close with a vibrant celebration featuring performances, a keynote address, networking, prizes, and a warm welcome into this new regional business community.

A key milestone of the event will be the formal inauguration of QABH’s founding Board of Directors: Dr. Alice Curitz, Sam Del Duca, Tori Yeomans, Wayves publisher Daniel MacKay, Mica Daurie, Nic Sanchez, Vanessa Burns, Dill March, Stephane Page, Julianna Peter-Paul, and Laurabel Mba. Together, these leaders bring experience spanning business development, policy, arts and culture, equity and inclusion, and community advocacy. Their leadership establishes a strong governance foundation rooted in accountability, diversity, and community trust.

The Queer Atlantic Business Hub was created in direct response to what queer entrepreneurs have been calling for: a supportive, bilingual space that understands regional realities, addresses barriers such as isolation and access to mentorship, and creates safer spaces for collaboration and growth. From urban centres to rural and coastal communities, the Hub is designed to meet entrepreneurs where they are and grow alongside them.

At its core, the QABH is about belonging and community-led economic development. It recognizes that entrepreneurship is challenging and that queer and trans entrepreneurs often navigate additional structural barriers when seeking opportunities, funding, and networks of support. Through inclusive programming, mentorship, peer networks, and advocacy, the Queer Atlantic Business Hub aims to ensure queer and trans-owned businesses are not only visible, but supported to thrive over the long term.

Hosting the launch in Moncton reflects the QABH’s commitment to regional equity and bilingual accessibility. As a hub serving entrepreneurs in both English and French, the QABH is intentionally building bridges across communities and provinces.

With its Board of Directors formally inaugurated and its mission coming to life, the March 13 launch marks both a celebration and a beginning. The Queer Atlantic Business Hub is poised to become a cornerstone of queer entrepreneurship, community wellbeing, and inclusive economic development in Atlantic Canada.

For more information, visit www.polequeerhub.ca .