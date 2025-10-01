What's it like being queer & Jewish in Halifax? A Conversation with Schuyler H Smith

It’s a warm sunny September 22nd, and I’m sitting on my front porch with Schuyler H Smith (they/them.) Sky gave this gentle and clear self-introduction: “I’m a queer, disabled Jew from Halifax.” They were born and raised here, with a life chapter spent in Ottawa during university. Now back in Halifax, Schuyler works as a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) trainer, a role deeply entwined with their lived experiences.

When asked about their coming out story, Schuyler is matter-of-fact. “It happened in drips and drabs over years. My family kind of knew before I did, there was no single defining moment, just an unfolding process of understanding and being understood."

Community Building Through Empathy

"I see myself as a community builder," says Schuyler, “A lot of discrimination happens when people simply don’t know each other. So I bring folks together—under one roof—to share stories and meals. That’s where empathy begins.”

This philosophy guides their current work with the Canadian Race Relations Foundation: a grant-funded project that uses cross-cultural culinary events to fight antisemitism and build connection. “We’ve brought Jewish and Indian communities together for an Indian-Jewish Shabbat dinner. We’ve also partnered with African Nova Scotian chefs, and hosted a rainbow Pride brunch with panel discussions.”

But promoting these events has come with a cost.

“In the past two years, hate crimes have risen dramatically—especially targeting the queer and Jewish communities,” Schuyler says. “We’re often number one and number two.”

Because of recent attacks including antisemitic graffiti on synagogues in Halifax, Sky's team has had to keep events quiet. “We’re relying on word of mouth. We’ve had to hire security. That’s not what I want. I want to open doors wide.”

Despite that, the events are well-attended; most have sold out. “People want to connect,” Sky says. Two more events are planned: A Bagel & Talk Series, and a Shabbat Dinner, which is a traditional Friday night dinner for the Jewish community where candles are lit and bread is shared.

Jewish Queer Life in 2025

When asked what it’s like being a queer Jewish person in 2025, Schuyler doesn’t sugar coat it. “It’s not something I would wish on most folks right now because of the level of hate against non-binary and queer folks like myself, against the Jewish community, and the levels of rising hate from both the left and the right against our communities. It’s really rough." Sometimes finding community is very difficult; for example, with organizations like Halifax Pride, where they say the Jewish community is deliberately excluded. “I was the first Jewish board member at Halifax Pride back in 2016. It was one of the hardest things I’ve done. I received death threats, and hate mail for many months.”

They pause and takes a breath before continuing. “I just want to be part of my community again.”

Despite external pressures, Schuyler has never felt excluded within their own faith. “Judaism is more than a religion: it’s a culture, and an ethnicity."

They reflect proudly on Halifax’s legacy. “We had one of the first out bi rabbis, Rabbi Weiss. I grew up in the Orthodox community but now belong to the Conservative synagogue: it’s kind of the middle of the road/best of both worlds. In my experience, I’ve always felt welcome in the Conservative synagogue as a non-binary person presenting as male.”

Israel, Zionism, and Misunderstanding

Schuyler draws a clear line between the land of Israel and the government of Israel. “They are two very different things, and I support the land of Israel 100%.” They worry about how terms like "Zionist" are used as slurs. “It’s a trend that started by the KKK to avoid being called antisemitic and it’s deliberate misinformation. There’s a lot more we could do for the Palestinian people if we were able to work together.”

One of Schuyler’s greatest frustrations is feeling erased by both sides of the political spectrum. “We queer Jews are not a small group, but we're being forced to choose sides where we shouldn’t have to. It’s exhausting.”

Per capita, Schuyler explains, Jews are facing more hate crimes in Canada than any other group. “We’re a tiny community. You have to find us to hate us.”

Home, Partner, Dog

Amidst the seriousness, there’s warmth. Schuyler talks about their partner with a proud smile. “He’s just started another hospital job. I’m really happy for him.”

And there’s their dog—“Chihuahua-German Shepherd mix, allegedly. She’s turning 11 on Christmas."

They live a simple, loving life. Schuyler lights up when talking about cooking, gardening, and their houseplant collection. “I like to play board games, too. Power Grid is my favourite. It’s about building power stations—you balance competition with collaboration.”

They appreciate games that reflect the kind of world they want to build.

Schuyler grew up in South End Halifax. “I went to Tower Road School, then QE.” They moved to Ottawa for university and studied Intercultural Communication and theatre at the University of Ottawa. Later, they worked in Parliament, which helped shape their political lens.

“My grandparents were conservative. My parents are liberal. I’m something to the left of that—but I haven’t held a party affiliation in 15+ years.”

Schuyler describes childhood as “a bit of a mess—but privileged in many ways.” Diagnosed autistic, they didn’t fit in with the mainstream crowd. “I was part of the out-group: the other queer kid, the Black kid, the South Asian kid, the Asian kid. We stuck together.”

we can't pour from an empty cup. I learned the hard way.

Sky credits that experience with shaping a sense of justice. “I knew early on what it meant to be left out.”

Despite some hard years, they're grateful. “It taught me that we can't pour from an empty cup. I learned the hard way. Now I try to give back in the best way possible.”

Working at Dalhousie led them down the path they're on. Sky helped recruit international doctors, and recognized that some of the materials being used could lead to bias against them, so they rewrote the examination booklet to make them more fair.

That led them back to school, where they earned a post-graduate certificate in Inclusive Leadership Styles and Competitive Human Rights. Since then, they've been a full-time DEI trainer—advocating for marginalized voices, rewriting policies, and turning principles into practice.

The Challenge of Inclusion

Schuyler explains that most people say they support DEI, but the follow-through is lacking. “It’s easy to write a diversity statement. It’s harder to change hiring practices, budgets, and workplace culture.”

They stress that belonging isn’t just about being included—it's about being respected and safe.

Sky has seen disturbing trends from the U.S. trickle into Canada, especially around anti-trans rhetoric. “Some political parties here are using the trans and non-binary communities as punching bags for votes. It’s dangerous.”

But they remain hopeful. “In Canada, we still have a chance to lift everyone. That’s the work I try to do.”

A Call for Compassion

Before ending our conversation, Schuyler spoke from the heart: “The Elderberries wrote a letter to Halifax Pride last year telling them that their stance against Israel was one-sided, and Halifax Pride made zero reply. I’ve offered antisemitism training to members of the board, and I would really like to encourage them to reduce hatred on the Jewish community. We don’t have to be on opposite sides. We all agree in the integrity of the person, and safety is paramount.”

Sky urges progressive movements to embrace nuance and to reject simplistic narratives. “I don’t want to go another year feeling like I don’t belong at Pride. We should all be able to show up as our whole selves.”

Life, Holidays, and Looking Ahead

With Rosh Hashanah—the Jewish New Year—beginning the next day, Schuyler is preparing. “Instead of champagne, we dip apples in honey for a sweet new year. Ten days later is Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.”

Schuyler explains the rhythm of Jewish life: “It’s tied to the land, to the seasons. Our harvest festival, Sukkot, is next, where we eat in tents to remember our ancestors’ journey.”

They're someone who, in their own words, is simply: “I am who I am. Empathy and understanding are the only cure for hate.”

Roberta resides in Halifax with her cat, Snoopy.



