National Queer & Trans Activist Road Trip

Queer Momentum and TransAction Albert are teaming up with movement leaders across the nation to organize Queer Movement Town Halls, Politics with a Drag Queen Parties and - to reach the heteros - “Ask a Trans Person Anything” events in big cities and small towns across the nation.

That is, we’re going on a Roadtrip to Rebuild Canada’ Queer Movement - starting in Atlantic Canada!

Everything has changed. Queer and trans issues have become a lightning rod of public controversy. Hate is rising, rights are under attack, and our community is wrangling with a poisonous sense of dread and hopelessness.

The truth is, we’ve been here before. When the AIDS crisis hit our communities in the 80s, governments failed to act as community members suffered and died. The crisis and misinformation surrounding the disease fueled a resurgence of homophobia and bigotry towards queer people.

Then, as now, it was easy to give up - to write ourselves off, just like governments, media and the public had. Those activists could have tapped out and given up. They chose to organize instead. Their organizing forced governments to respond, and built a movement that, in the ensuing decades, delivered rights, freedom and greater acceptance to queer people around the world.

Through the town halls and drag parties, we aim to inject some hope, rekindle some joy, bring people together, plan some fiery advocacy and, well, do what homos do best: throw a party with sickening drag.

Today, we face a similar moment. We face the same choice as those who came before: Will we succumb to the doom, gloom and hopelessness, or will we choose to organize, hold onto hope, and put in the work to get through this hellscape?

We are choosing the latter option and inviting you to choose it with us. Our solution to this climate? To take our big gay agenda and hit the road through the Trans Canada Tour.

Through the town halls and drag parties, we aim to inject some hope, rekindle some joy, bring people together, plan some fiery advocacy and, well, do what homos do best: throw a party with sickening drag.

Through the Ask a Trans Person Anything events we will reach straight people to have some real conversations about gender and trans identity, to cut through all the vitriol with ‘no holds barred, no questions off limits’ live Q&As.

The best part? We’re starting in Atlantic Canada. We’re visiting Moncton, Fredericton, Charlottetown, St John’s, Clarenville, Halifax and Wolfville from May 25th to June 5th. And hey, maybe a couple other places too. After that, we’re heading west over the summer - hitting up BC, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and everywhere else. We might even be heading north!!

The other best part? The people and organizations making this adventure happen with us. Organizations like the Youth Project, Halifax Pride, Quadrangle NL, Alter Acadie and PEERS Alliance. Activists and community leaders like Josie Baker, Eddy St. Coeur, Robert Wright, Kay Macdonald, Laurabel Mba and too many others to count. Powerhouses of the movement, coming together to turn the tide.

Have we sold you on concept yet? Use this link to find an event near you and tap in your gays.