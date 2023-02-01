Registration is currently open for Rainbow Camp Atlantic! This one-week event held at Camp Kidston in Nova Scotia from August 27th – Sept. 1st, 2023 welcomes 2SLGBTQ+ youth, their siblings, allies, and youth in queer families between the ages of 12-16. It features leadership from within the 2SLGBTQ+ community, non-gendered cabins and facilities, inclusive policies, procedures, and practices to support youth of all identities, and programming designed to create a strong sense of community.

Programming at Rainbow Camp Atlantic will include traditional camp activities such as arts and crafts, swimming, outdoor games, campfires, and canoeing. In addition, campers will be able to select from various education and activism-themed programs such as Trans 101, Coming Out Stories, learning about intersectionality, queer history, safe binding, and more! Most programming is choice-based, so campers can choose which activities they wish to participate in throughout the week.

Registration is open to campers who reside in Atlantic Canada (Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and New Brunswick). Any interested campers outside of Atlantic Canada will be placed on a waitlist until May 1, at which point spaces may be offered if they are still available. Campers can register through Rainbow Camp's registration portal.

Rainbow Camp offers a tier-based payment system to make the camp financially accessible. Rainbow Camp will assist families by booking any necessary travel (within Atlantic Canada). Families requiring additional support can also apply for both campership (camp scholarship) and travel bursary funding to assist with registration and travel costs.

For more information, visit www.welcomefriend.ca/camp/rainbow-camp-atlantic/, info@rainbowcamp.ca, or phone 888-909-2234 x101.