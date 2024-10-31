Rainbow Refugees Nova Scotia October Report

Editor: Rainbow Refugees publishes a monthly newsletter; this is the October 2024 one. Subscription information is below.

RRANS was recently featured in the Community Services Recovery Fund newsletter in an article with a bit of history and a bit of documentation of challenges. That link is here.

Workshops

Twenty-three attendees gained skills and confidence to navigate the Canadian job market in the Career Readiness workshop. One more of these is scheduled for December.

In November, RRANS will conduct two Financial Wellbeing workshops, offering attendees practical insights into managing finances in Canada.

2024 Pottery Program + Nocturne

From February to October, RRANS hosted a weekly pottery program, where LGBTQI+ newcomers could learn and make their own pottery, engage with different art styles, meet and make connections with new community members, and practice English speaking skills.

This year’s RRANS Pottery Program culminated in an inspiring showcase at Pier 21 during Nocturne Festival, where newcomers shared their personal art projects with the broader community.

The exhibit highlighted lots of different personal senses, participants showcased through pottery in a space where they can express themselves and connect deeply with others. Alongside the exhibition, a public pottery lesson invited attendees to explore their own creativity and ideas of peace and resilience through clay.

Alphabet Soup: RRANS Potluck

On October 24th, RRANS hosted "Alphabet Soup" a pot luck for twenty-five new Q Canadians for an evening of homemade food and meaningful connections. Attendees shared a variety of dishes and stories, creating a warm and inclusive space for all.

Facts

At least 67 countries still criminalize LGBTQI+ identities, putting lives at risk.

12 impose the death penalty for same-sex relations between consenting adults

14 have laws that target transgender and gender nonconforming people

At RRANS, we support LGBTQI+ refugees during their first steps on new soil. We aim to infuse the resettlement journey with hope and possibilities.

If 50 people donate $25 monthly for a year, 1 LGBTQI+ person can safely resettle in Nova Scotia.

Subscribe to the RRANS newsletter or donate via the RRANS site.