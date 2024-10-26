Moncton Pride's St-Onge not re-offering

Reprinted from Instagram account @riverofpride.

I would like to thank you for the confidence initially expressed by the members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community of Greater Moncton and Southeastern New Brunswick in nominating me for President of the non-profit organization River of Pride. I was eager to contribute my organizational, operational and communication skills to give the organization a fresh start.

I regret to inform you that I will not be able to continue my term as President of River of Pride as originally planned when I was appointed. This decision was not taken lightly but with new challenges on the personal and professional level, I will simply not be able to offer the time necessary for the proper functionaling of the organization.

During my term as President, my team and I worked to get the organization back on track by updating administrative documents, working with our community partners and planning a festival. We've made progress and look forward to presenting the results to you at our next AGM on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - more information to come.

Rest assured, I'll be staying on until the new River of Pride Board of Directors is elected on November 27. Afterwards, I will remain at the disposal of the new Board until the end of January 2025 to provide them all documens and material belonging to the organization.

Once again, I'd like to thank you, our community members, allies, partners and sponsors, for your trust and collaboration over the past year.