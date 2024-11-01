Photos: Rocky Horror Show on Nova Scotia's South Shore

[Click Gallery] on the photo here to see all five photos.

Riverport's Rocky Horror stage show: worth the antici... pation.

The Old Confidence Lodge hosted and presented last night, October 31st, along with November 1st and 2nd, their first musical since their reopening. It was a success before opening night, as the original plan was to only have two showings, but an extra date was added because of the sheer number of people who bought tickets in advance.

Since the 70's, Richard O'Brian's stage play, then picture show, has been a Halloween classic for anyone with repressed desires and a taste for oddities. One cannot even begin to explain what The Rocky Horror Picture Show is without confusing a lot of people. It is the definition of "you had to be there." It still doesn't make it any less enjoyable however, as the twisted story and its cast of equally odd characters is what makes the charm.

This charm was well represented in this stage play. A perfect, talented cast and an amazing set design which, although simple, still managed to pull you into the atmosphere, with a live band that would tie everything together beautifully. I wish to see more of these artists in the future despite the distance i had to travel to get to them. It was all worth it.

The show is sold out for the rest of the run. The Old Confidence Lodge website is here, or connect with them on Facebook or Instagram, @oldconfidencelodge for news.