Halifax • Staff • 2026-11-19

Author Bruce W. Bishop has started work on a biographical novel featuring Nova Scotia World War I drag phenomenon, Ross Hamilton.

The working title is: Ross Is Also Marjorie: A Biographical Novel. It is based on the life of Pugwash, NS-born Ross Douglas Hamilton, a First World War hero whose stage persona as ‘Marjorie’ became an international sensation.

He was a member of The Dumbells, a Canadian vaudeville troupe who performed in the trenches of World War I in France, to later performing for the King of Belgium, to public stages in London, New York, Toronto and Montreal, from 1917 to 1932. All the performers in The Dumbells, including Hamilton, were actual soldiers and placed their lives in jeopardy on many occasions.

“I was fascinated when I first heard of this little-known Canadian entertainer when I was researching my first novel in 2020. It was something almost unbelievable to me to discover a young man from small-town Nova Scotia had volunteered to be a soldier in 1916 but later found fame as a female impersonator during and after World War 1,” Bishop said.

After the Armistice in 1918, Hamilton returned to Nova Scotia but decided to re-enlist in 1940 as an officer in charge of entertainment at Camp Borden, near Toronto. It was the largest training facility in Canada for troops entering the Second World War. By the end of one year’s service, he was discharged “for reasons other than medical” as he was accused of the (then criminal offense) of being gay. Hamilton died at 76 in 1965 in Halifax.

“My aim is to bring awareness to this forgotten and maligned Canadian stage artist who was well known for over sixteen years in the international vaudeville world, but who died virtually unknown,” Bishop said.

The book's production is supported by The LGBT Purge Fund / Le Fonds Purge LGBT.

For more information, see the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia pages: