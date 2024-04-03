Halifax's Rumours Cabaret: On Hold

With a heavy heart, we have to put Rumours on hold. This comes after serious discussion with José. We had to walk away from the deal.

We are very sad about this and for all the support that the community has shown for this. We know that it is the right thing, and we know the Halifax area needs this safe space, but right now this deal is not right for us and the community.

Special thanks to Daniel Mackay for helping us.

We are very sorry about this and hope to find another location.

Gerald & José