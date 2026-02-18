Halifax's Rumours Bar paused by plumbing issues

Here's a piece directly from Rumours HFX co-owner Gerald Mccowan; there is a video link below that with him, José, and Arla Johnson of JD Shore.

For clarity; the building is owned by Waterford Developments; it is leased from them by JD Shore and sublet to Rumours HFX.

As many in our community are aware, our venue at 1668 Lower Water Street has experienced multiple serious flooding incidents over recent months. These events have caused repeated business interruptions and ultimately forced us to close while repairs are addressed.

Despite ongoing reporting and requests for preventative maintenance, responsibility for the issue has repeatedly been redirected toward our sub-landlord. Based on the nature of the failures — specifically the building’s sewage pumps and electrical panel systems — we believe the problem originates within the base building infrastructure rather than tenant operations.

Today, Rumours Cabaret & Lounge and JD Shore Distillery talked with Global TV to explain the situation publicly. [Video below.] Our intention is not to damage reputations, but to clarify that these failures are infrastructure-related and not the result of anything done by the operating businesses within the building.

For an extended period, preventative maintenance has not been performed, while responsibility has instead been addressed through legal positioning between parties. As small businesses, we cannot reasonably absorb ongoing closures, legal expenses, and significant daily revenue losses while critical building systems remain unresolved. We simply need a safe and functional premises in order to operate.

We want our community to understand that taking this step publicly was not our first choice — it was a last resort after repeated incidents and disruptions. Our goal is accountability, resolution, and the ability to run our businesses without uncertainty over whether essential building systems will fail again or whether tenants will be asked to cover substantial repair costs tied to base-building infrastructure.

Our intention is transparency, not hostility — but we believe the public deserves to understand why a vital community space has been forced to close and why immediate resolution is necessary.

Rumours has always existed to build and support Halifax’s 2SLGBTQ+ community. Before Rumours opened, there was a significant gap in dedicated space for many people to gather safely. Since then, we have created and hosted ongoing community programming including Sapphic Sundays, Trans Tuesdays, Gay Men Saturdays, Non-Binary events, and monthly community club nights. Our focus has always been providing consistency, safety, and belonging — not trends or temporary moments.

As our community grows and new venues emerge, we simply ask that people also continue supporting the spaces that have continuously supported them. Community spaces only survive when the community stands behind them. We want to ensure there is still a “here and now” for everyone who calls Rumours home.

Rumours HFX exists for our community, and we remain hopeful this matter will be resolved promptly so we can reopen safely and continue serving Halifax.

"Raw sewage just kept coming and coming and coming," says Gerald in this interview.

"The building is old and needs to be maintained," says Arla Johnson.

Global TV piece with Gerald, José, and Arla Johnson here. (mp4, 2 minutes)