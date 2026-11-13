Rumours Hfx: Raising The Standard

House Policies & Updates

Protecting Our Dancefloor

We are raising our operational standard. Protecting a queer space requires clear boundaries and consistent accountability.

Recently, we have had direct, necessary conversations with local organizers and patrons about where some of our operations have fallen short.

We are listening, and we are taking action.

To ensure absolute clarity for all staff and patrons, Rumours is recommitting to our foundational values and introducing updated, strictly enforced policies across all events, staff, and operations, effective immediately.

Patron Safety & Floor Standards

Zero-Tolerance Enforcement: Harassment, non-consensual touching, homophobia, transphobia, racism, or aggressive behavior will result in immediate removal and an indefinite ban. No exceptions.

Staff & Security Protocols: All security and bar personnel must sign off on and enforce our internal Code of Conduct as a condition of employment. Staff are required to actively monitor the floor, treat all patrons with respect, and act decisively on every safety report.

Direct & Protected Reporting: If you experience or witness an issue, alert any staff or security for immediate intervention. All reports made to management are confidential and strictly protected. For those who prefer to communicate anonymously, a physical drop-box for feedback and concerns is now available inside our venue at the main bar.

Community & Creative Standards

Community Consultation: Management is committed to ongoing consultation with local organizers, artists and community voices to review patron feedback, evaluate house policies, and keep communication open between the dancefloor and leadership.

Platforming Human Creatives: Queer and underground nightlife exist because of the visual artists, photographers, and designers who build its culture. Rumours commits to platforming human labor and will no longer accept, generate, or share AI-created promotional material on our channels.

We are always happy to connect promoters with local creatives*, or we encourage a grassroots approach: A photo of handwritten marker on paper will always be accepted and preferred over AI.

* Are you a local queer creative? Email a few samples of your work to us to be added to our internal promoter resource list.

To Our Community

Thank you.

Thank you for every single night of dancing, singing, drag, theatre, and chosen family we've shared so far.

An independent queer venue is nothing without the people inside it, and we recognize that keeping our doors open means holding ourselves to the absolute highest standard.

We value your voice, we are actively listening, and we are dedicated to making sure Rumours is a space our entire community is proud to call home.

See you on the dancefloor.

The Rumours Team