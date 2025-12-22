Rural Mental Healthcare Study

Q folk living in rural communities often experience mental healthcare differently, whether due to limited local services, lack of affirming care, or concerns about safety, privacy, and understanding.

To ensure these realities are reflected in research and future solutions, the Research for Equitable Access to Mental Healthcare (REACH) Lab at StFX University is inviting LGBTQ+ community members to join a Lived Experience Advisory Panel (LEAP).

LEAP members act as research team partners and help guide a multi-year study focused on strengthening community-based mental health care in rural Nova Scotia. Panel members provide input on study design and implementation, help identify what is working and what is missing in current services, and contribute to setting priorities for future research and funding. Opportunities may also include co-authoring publications.

You do not need research or policy experience. Lived experience is the expertise. The REACH Lab is especially encouraging applications from LGBTQ+ individuals and others from equity-deserving communities, whose perspectives are essential to building a more inclusive and responsive mental health system.

Participants must be 18 years or older and live in a rural community, with preference given to those in Northeastern Nova Scotia, including Pictou County, Antigonish County, or Cape Breton. The panel will meet virtually once every couple of months for 60 to 90 minutes over approximately 18 months, beginning in January 2026. Meetings are scheduled flexibly, and members are compensated for their time.

Deadline to apply: January 1, 2026

To learn more or express interest, please reach out to: reachlab@stfx.ca