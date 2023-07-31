Southwest Nova Pride Schedule

Gay Agenda™: Southwest Nova Pride Festival 2023 edition! And ooh, darlings, it's a thriller. This year we're going for a whole week of programming!

We are thrilled to be hosting the first Pride Parade since before the pandemic, and also to be hosting some of the best drag talent in Nova Scotia, alongside welcoming back friend-of-SWNPA and the founder of Cape Breton Transgender Network Veronica Merryfield. All that, and we're bringing back local favourite events like Pride Karaoke and Pride Trivia, too!

In advance of Parade Day, September 23rd:

Monday 18th September

It's the triumphant return of PRIDE TRIVIA to kick off the first day of the 2023 Southwest Nova Pride Festival! Join us at Heritage Brewing for a night of friendly competition to see who slays and who sashays away at a mix of queer and general knowledge. Show up and shine — host Maia will keep you thinking and laughing. FB event here.

Tuesday 19th September

So, you're curious about Southwest Nova Pride Association. Who are we, what do we do, why do we do it? Maybe you have questions about your 2SLGBTQIA+ neighbours, or you want to know how to be a better ally, or you're wondering what's the deal with pronouns anyway?

Come out to the museum on the 19th of September, and we'll see if we can set a few questions (if you'll pardon the expression) straight 😉

All welcome. Flag raising to begin. FB event here.

­

Wednesday 20th September

Would it be a SWNPA festival without our beloved community mainstay, board game night? All-ages board game social at Pair-a-Dice Bistro (in the Yarmouth Mall)! Come hang out and relax with (hundreds of) board games!

$5 per person includes table rental and games, but food and beverages are available and optional. FB event here.

Thursday 21st September

Southwest Nova Pride are thrilled to welcome Veronica Merryfield from the Cape Breton Transgender Network back to Yarmouth for our Pride celebrations!

Veronica will talk about the history of transgenderism and share her own story with us. FB event here.

­

Friday 22nd September

One for the business community of Yarmouth: Veronica Merryfield, and EDI trainer and consultant will talk briefly about equity diversity and inclusion in the work place. FB event here.

Pride Karaoke!

🎵 If you’re all alone, when the pretty birds have flown 🎵, honey come on down to Pride Karaoke with Alexandra Dawn Rodgerson!

🎵 It’s fun to sing at th’ Y - A - R - C! 🎵

Pay What You Can! Suggested donation: $5 FB event here.

Saturday 23rd September

It's Baaaa-aaaack!

The parade will start at the corner of Albert St and Main St and process to the Fair at Coronation Park, through the McDonalds lights. The entire route is approximately 2.0km and we estimate that it should take about 30min.

Marchers, floats, etc, to assemble at the corner of Albert St/Main Street an hour ahead. More details on the website & Facebook.

Come celebrate Pride with us in Coronation Park with a fabulous assortment of performers, vendors, games and fun!

We asked (very nicely), and Dia Monde said yasss!

That's right: there's gonna be a drag show at the Red Knight during the Pride Festival, my darlings!

Details forthcoming from our visiting royalty: when we know, you'll know. What we DO know, however, if that you do NOT want to miss this! 💋

­

Sunday 24 September

Beacon United Church, an affirming congregation and good friends of SWNPA, are hosting a Pride Service again this year and have invited one and all to share in fellowship. Coffee hour to follow. FB event here.

More visiting royalty, darlings. We're thrilled to be wrapping up this year's Pride festival with an all-ages, family friendly drag storytime! We've been asked when Yarmouth would be hosting a Drag Storytime, and here we are! FB event here.