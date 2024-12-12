



Homelessness and housing insecurity among 2SLGBTQ+ adults and older adults has received less attention in the research and policy spheres than it should. This project seeks to amend that. The Social Research and Demonstration Corporation is collecting data on Q identity & housing.

"At this stage of the project, we are talking to two groups," say organizers, "We're interested in speaking with housing stakeholders (e.g., service providers, policy/decision-makers, activists/advocates) in Halifax, Winnipeg, and communities in Alberta and Saskatchewan about what pressing issues they face trying to support or advocate for 2SLGBTQ+ adults and their housing needs, and we are also eager to hear from 2SLGBTQ+ adults in Halifax, Winnipeg, Alberta and Saskatchewan about their housing journeys and what thriving in housing means to them. If you are a 2SLGBTQ+ adult and would like to share your experiences, you can learn more and express your interest here."

If you're Q and want to talk about your housing journey, or if you make decisions about housing, or if you help people with housing, or if you're a housing activist, we would like to hear from you.

Participate in Our Research Study: Queer Identity and Housing! Eight to twelve people in each community will participate in a 60-90 minute interview via Zoom or phone.

Benefits

Opportunity to share more about your experience as a housing stakeholder

Help foster inclusive and equitable housing supports for 2SLGBTQ+ adults

You'll be eligible to receive a $50 honorarium

To participate, to contribute, click here.

If you have questions about the project, email Anne-Marie Parent.

About the project: this research is conducted by the Social Research and Demonstration Corporation (SRDC) in partnership with the Canadian Observatory on Homelessness (COH) and Mentor Canada. Funded by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Learn more about SRDC and this research project on our website, or read our recent blog posts.