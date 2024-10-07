St John's Pride Annual Report





St. John's Pride released their annual report in advance of the Annual General Meeting on Sunday, October 6.



St. John's Pride 2025 will be held July 9-20.

Highlights:

Co-chair's report: reflection on progress from 2023; solidarity statements against genocide were met with backlash from for-profit companies.

Volunteers: 54 people, 27 events, 310 volunteer hours, 5400 volunteer planning hours.

Accessibility: ASL interpretation and sensory-friendly spaces were added.

Community Engagement: survey people want more communications, family friendly, all-ages, accessile events that support BIPOC & trans communities, and support for police to march in the parade not in uniform.

Sponsorship & Financial: $18,300 in sponsorship funds not received due to Palestine support policies; $52,300 total received. Total revenue $144,022; the organization ended the year with $27,450 more than it started.

There is a quite useful "Lessons Learned" section of the report, followed by the vision for 2025.

The 2024 Board of Directors were: Scott Lester, Eddy St. Coeur, Danielle Babstock, David Maher, Jenna Slaney, Ellen Davis, Michael Davis.

Click the cover image here or this link for the full report (pdf, 20 pages.)