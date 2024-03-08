Standing in Solidarity: Why 2SLGBTQIA+ Individuals Must Support Palestine

Yahel Gazit—Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images

Amidst the intricate web of societal norms and divisions, championing the rights of marginalised communities can feel like a high-wire act. Yet, as proud members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, we grasp the significance of intersectionality—the complex interplay of diverse oppressions and liberations.

Today, amidst the ongoing and brutal attacks on Palestine, it's crucial for us to recognize and stand in solidarity with our Palestinian siblings. The violence and oppression they face at the hands of the Israeli government demand our attention and support, regardless of the complexities surrounding the situation.

Let's address the elephant in the room: Hamas, the group governing the Gaza Strip, has a troubling history regarding its stance on LGBTQIA+ rights. Its rhetoric and actions have often been hostile toward queer individuals, casting a shadow of concern over any support extended to Palestine. However, we cannot let this overshadow our commitment to justice and equality for all.

First and foremost, it's vital to acknowledge that the Palestinian population is not a monolith. Within their communities, there are queer individuals who face discrimination and violence—just as there are in every corner of the globe. By advocating for an end to the Israeli attacks on Gaza, we are amplifying the voices of queer Palestinians who deserve to live free from fear and oppression.

Critics may argue that by supporting Palestine, we are endorsing Hamas and its anti-LGBTQIA+ stance. However, this oversimplification ignores the nuanced reality of the situation. Our solidarity is not with any specific political entity but with the people who are suffering under occupation and siege. We stand in solidarity with Palestinian families who have lost loved ones, with children who grow up amidst airstrikes and checkpoints, and with individuals who are denied basic human rights.

Furthermore, advocating for the end of hostilities and a ceasefire is a humanitarian imperative. The disproportionate use of force by the Israeli military has resulted in civilian casualties, including thousands of children, and widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure. As proponents of peace and justice, we cannot turn a blind eye to these atrocities simply because of our own identities.

Some may argue that as queer individuals, our primary focus should be on issues directly related to our community. While it's essential to address LGBTQIA+ rights globally, our advocacy cannot exist in isolation. We must recognize that our liberation is interconnected with the struggles of other marginalised groups. Just as we expect solidarity in our fight for equality, we must extend that same solidarity to others.

Moreover, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is not just a regional issue—it's a global concern with far-reaching implications. The continued occupation of Palestinian territories and the denial of Palestinian rights undermine the principles of justice and human rights that we strive to uphold. By supporting Palestine, we are affirming our commitment to these values and contributing to a more just and peaceful world.

It's also crucial to distinguish between criticism of the Israeli government's policies and anti-Semitism. As advocates for justice, we condemn all forms of bigotry and discrimination, including anti-Semitism. Our solidarity with Palestine is rooted in a desire for a just and equitable resolution to the conflict—one that respects the rights and dignity of all people involved.

As members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, we have a responsibility to stand in solidarity with oppressed communities around the world. Our support for Palestine is not contingent on the actions of any particular group or organisation but on our commitment to justice, equality, and human rights for all. By advocating for an end to the Israeli attacks on Gaza and the broader occupation, we are standing up for the rights of queer Palestinians and affirming our values as advocates for peace and justice.

What can you do?