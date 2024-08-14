Stardust Bar & Kitchen in Halifax

Halifax has a new queer space: today, Stardust Bar & Kitchen announced that it's open at 1688 Barrington Street, Halifax, on the corner of Barrington and Prince, the former JW Doull's bookstore space and briefly, TriBeCa.

Listed as "Queer Bar" on Instagram and "Queer Bar and Kitchen" on Linktree, the business has been advertising for staff on various 2SLGBTQIA+ social media since June.

Wayves has been trying to contact the owners for an interview since then, but they have not been available.

Last month, social group East Coast Queers announced that starting in September, their Music Bingo events would be held at Stardust.

Hours are:

Monday & Tuesday: closed;

Wednesday & Thursday: noon - midnight;

Friday, Saturday & Sunday: noon to 2am.

The new business is listed as a bar and kitchen; click the image here to see the menu.

Stardusts' social media: Facebook, Insta