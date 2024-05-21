Raymond Taavel Celebration

On June 9, the Elderberries will be hosting an event celebrating Halifax activist, event organizer, journalist, and queer-about-town Raymond Taavel, who was murdered 12 years ago. There's a link to his Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia biography below.

Sunday, June 9 would have been Raymond's 62nd birthday.

People can arrive at 1:00 p.m.; the afternoon will come to order about 1:30. You'll be invited to share memories of Raymond and also share stories of people and circumstances which inspired you into activism.

All are welcome; please share widely.

We'll bring a barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers, beverages, and of course, cake. If you can, please bring a chair or two, and if you want, bring something to share and/or something for the BBQ.

Please RSVP if you know you're coming (so we can guess how many hots & hams to buy) but if you don't RSVP, please just show up.

This being Nova Scotia, we have to plan on weather: if the weather's fair, the event will be at Raymond Taavel Park - at the south end of Barrington Street, where Barrington Street turns into Inglis. In the case of inclement weather the event will be held at 2630 Gottingen Street - the Gottingen Street door of Northwood. We'll post the location at 11:00 a.m. that morning.





