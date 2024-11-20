Transgender Day of Remembrance 2024





Remembering and Honouring Our Trans Community

As a trans woman, November 20th holds a profound significance for me and many others in our community. This day, known as the Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR), is a time to honour the memory of those we have lost to anti-transgender violence. It is a solemn reminder of the ongoing struggles we face, but also a celebration of our resilience and strength.

Across Atlantic Canada, various events are being held to commemorate this important day.

In Halifax, a vigil hosted in the Grand Parade will no longer take place, but there are three others.

There will be a special TDoR service of prayer at noon at All Saints Cathedral, 1340 Cathedral Lane.

A Sacred Space gathering for Trans Day of Remembrance with ritual, reflection, mourning, celebration, and resistance at the Former Art Bar at 1873 Granville Street, from 5:30 - 7:00pm. All welcome, any faith or none. Here is the poster.

And, the Youth Project is hosting a closed event for 2-Spirt & Trans folk aged 16-30 only, to come together and read their thoughts and share their art, providing a space for reflection and solidarity from 6:00-8:00 at Wonderneath, 2482 Maynard Street. Organizers say: "We invite community members to bring an excerpt from their favourite short essay, poem, song, article, video game, by a trans/queer person to read to the group. Possible themes include but are not limited to: trans excellence, gender euphoria, themes of visibility, trans rage/trans love, chosen family, and future building. It’s also ok to just come to listen and be in space with us, there’s no pressure to read! This event is inspired by Marshall Haywood’s beautiful Reading Out Loud event that has deeply moved and inspired us over many years." Register by email programming@youthproject.ns.ca.

The Cape Breton Youth Project will host a Candlelight Vigil & Gathering 4pm - 6pm at the Eltuek Arts Centre - Gallery 211, a gathering in memoriam of trans and gender diverse lives lost to acts of violence, hatred, and suicide. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. Each attendee will be granted an LED votive tea light to provide a contribution to the vigil.

The Pictou United Church will open its doors for an evening of education and conversation. Join Alisha Griffin, research coordinator with Families Overcoming Risks and Building Opportunities for Wellbeing as she offers insight into the cycles of mental illness in families. Refreshments will be provided by the Pictou United Church Tapestry group. All welcome. 7:00pm, Pictou United Church Hall, 47 James Street.

In Charlottetown, PEERS Alliance will host a Trans Day of Remembrance Vigil, noon - 1pm. "Together, we will honour the lives of trans individuals lost to violence. Everyone Welcome." 6-8pm they are showing a new documentary featuring an older trans woman. "It's funny, touching, thought provoking, and highly rated! " Both events are at the PEERS Alliance Office, 250B Queen Street.

Saint John Pride and Chroma NB will host an event from 6 PM to 7 PM at the Saint John City Market in the old Slocum & Ferris space, followed by a post-vigil decompression gathering at Uncorked Tours from 7 PM to 8 PM. Here's the Facebook event.

Fierté Fredericton Pride will combine their AGM with the TDoR event. The AGM will be held in-person at the Fredericton Public Library, and digitally on Zoom (link to be posted to their Insta on the day-of), followed by the Trans Day of Remembrance march and candlelight vigil 7:30 - 9:00pm at City Hall Plaza. Organizers say, "It is more important than ever to come together as a community to support our trans siblings locally and abroad."

These events are not just about mourning; they are about remembering that our history is rich and deep. Trans people have always been here, contributing to society in countless ways. Despite attempts to erase us or reduce our existence to a political talking point, we persist. Our lives are not a trend or a fad; they are a testament to the enduring human spirit.

So, whether you attend an event, light a candle in remembrance, or take a quiet moment to reflect, remember those we have lost and honour their legacy. Let us also recognize the progress we have made and the work that still lies ahead. Together, we can create a world where everyone, regardless of their gender identity, can live with dignity and respect.