Transgender Day Of Remembrance 2026

Friday, November 20, 2026

Halifax: Flag Raising

noon - 4:00pm: Flag Raising: We will be recognizing this important day with a Flag Raising at Province House (1726 Hollis St), followed by a Reception. The Flag Raising will take place from 12 to 12:30, and the Reception will be from 1:00 to 4:00. Both events will have speakers, and the reception will also have light refreshments. You must RSVP to attend the Reception, use this form.

Province House regulations require any individual over the age of 16 must present ID in order to enter the building.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to LisaLachanceMLA@gmail.com

Halifax: Short Film Screenings + Dance Party

Special invitation to all trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming queerdos. We are hosting a short film screening + dance party in honour of Trans Day of Remembrance/Resistance/Revenge: 90 minutes of films telling stories of trans lives, joy, and resilience (without the tragedy porn), followed by some boogying to a playlist of all trans jams.

Notes:

This is a masked event

this is an all ages event, and

this event is meant for local transsexuals, leave the cissies at home please!

Cost: $10 pay what you can, no one turned away.

At: RadStorm. Doors open at 6:00 pm, screening: 6:30 - 8:45 pm (includes time for intermission and discussion), dance Party: 9 - 10 pm