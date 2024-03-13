Casting Call: transmasculine / nonbinary performers





We are seeking transmasculine/non-binary performers aged 14-25 for UNICORN ACADEMY SEASON 2!

The deadline to submit is Friday, March 15th at 1pm EST (or Monday, March 18th at 1pm EST if extensions are required).

UNICORN ACADEMY SEASON 2 (Roles of IVY & ALI) - CANADA WIDE

Episodic

Animated Series

Spin Master

Distributor: Netflix

ACTRA - D103 Minimum Fees for Animation Performers

Executive Producers: Laura Clunie

Producers: Mike Moore

Showrunner: Laura Sreebny

Director: Cassi Simonds

Story Editor: Lila Scott

Casting Directors: Larissa Mair & Colleen Rush

Casting Associate: Jade Hesson

Casting Assistant: Sophie van Bastelaer

Outside Recording Dates: April - December 2024

Record Location: Toronto, ON (Recording will take place at Vapor Toronto)

TALENT MUST RESIDE AND BE ABLE TO LEGALLY WORK IN CANADA

NOTE: This is an animated series.

[ALI] He/him. Transmasc. 14-25 (talent to sound 14). Middle Eastern. Ali is Lebanese and is a bubbly, over-eager first-year student. Ali is enthusiastic about everything he does and will happily assist anyone with anything they might need. Ali sees the world as glass FULL-y full, and he will fetch that glass for you if you're thirsty!! RECURRING *Seeking Transgender and Non-Binary performers

The audition cover page is here.

We are also casting the below role for this series, if by chance anyone fits the bill:

[IVY] She/her. 20-30. Chinese/Biracial. Seeking Singers. Ivy is THAT GIRL and knows it. With her pop-hits, she is mega-famous and loves to talk about it. On stage, Ivy is a bombastic over-the-top performer, who loves to wear crazy costumes, and is an all around DIVA. The center of attention, Ivy has a big ego and often has an out-of-touch attitude played for laughs. She doesn’t think of other people's feelings, and can be cutting and mean. Secretive, always performing, and never real, Ivy is disrespectful and is ultimately acting out for approval. She is hurting, her family doesn't care how successful she is - her work is trivial to them. At times she can be remorseless, vengeful, fueled by her inner pain, she is often just on the edge of her snapping point. RECURRING