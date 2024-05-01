Woodstock NB: 1948 called; they want their values back.

During a council meeting at the end of April, Woodstock, N.B., Mayor Trina Jones said the past practice of hanging Pride banners in the town will end, under a policy passed in November reserving lampposts for banners promoting Woodstock-area tourism or heritage.

We're disappointed that that's the position the town has taken -- Amanda Lightbody, founder and president of The Rainbow Crosswalk, a non-profit Pride organization supporting the Woodstock region.

Earlier this month, Ashley Brown wrote a letter, and a followup letter, to Woodstock Town Council about not flying Pride flags. Below are those, and Fredericton Pride's followup.

Wayves asked Ashley for a suggested call to action; it is:

I think a perfect call to action is to write to the town council [editor's note: emails are at the bottom of the article] and have your say. Visible support within the community is so important. Rescinding that show of support by the previous mayor and council sends a very clear message from our current council. Furthermore, the mayor's speech attempting to address the backlash was condescending and dismissive. I would absolutely urge anyone with the courage to do so, write to our town council and let them know this isn't about a flag, it is about standing up to deep rooted bigotry that is ever present in Woodstock and the surrounding communities.

First email

To: Woodstock Town Council

Dear Town Council,

I am writing to express my concern about the recent decision to no longer allow pride flags to be flown downtown. These flags have been a significant part of our town's culture in past years, fostering a sense of inclusion and support for the 2SLGBTQ+ community. The sudden change, without any clear public announcement about their specific placement or direct consultation within the community this effects, has raised questions and concerns among residents, including my own family.

While I understand that budget and manpower constraints are cited as reasons for these decisions, it's worth noting that the previous mayor mentioned these initiatives had minimal startup costs and did not create significant issues. This abrupt change, without meaningful communication, has caused distress among those who have come to appreciate these symbols of acceptance and inclusion. This is not some special interest group or local event, it expresses a safe place for all. And if tourism falls under the scope of allowed reasons for approving these banners, what message are we sending to visitors of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and their allies?

My family has been directly affected by these changes through not only myself who falls within those affected but my children who are conflicted. My oldest child, who was proud to express themselves through a custom-designed, handmade pride flag, feels disappointed and confused. My youngest child is anxious about the possibility of increased negativity or even targeted backlash against our family, our business, or others in the 2SLGBTQ+ community, even asking us not to hang any flags for fear of what might happen.

I urge the council to consider the broader impact of these decisions, especially on our youth and those most at risk. Removing these visible symbols of support sends a message that contradicts the inclusive values we have embraced as a community. It's not just about flags or crosswalks; it's about the message we send to those who may already feel marginalized or vulnerable.

After a very troubled childhood trying to find my place amongst a small neighboring village I fled as soon as I was old enough. It took many years to consider returning to be closer to family and chose Woodstock as I felt it was moving in a direction that would allow myself and my children to experience the joy of small town life without the suffocation bigotry and lack of acceptance I and many of my peers had experienced many years prior.

I kindly request that the council reevaluate these decisions and engage in open dialogue with the community.

I kindly request that the council reevaluate these decisions and engage in open dialogue with the community. Transparency and communication are crucial, especially when changes affect the fabric of our town and the well-being of its residents. I hope the council can find a way to restore these initiatives or implement alternative ways to support and show solidarity with the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to your response and to seeing our town continue to be a welcoming and inclusive place for everyone.

Sincerely, Ashley Brown

Click the image for video of Amanda Lightbody, president of a Woodstock-based Pride group speaking about the changes to the town's policy around banners, and the Mayor's response.

Followup

From: Ashley Brown

Subject: Concerns about Recent Changes to the Banner Bylaw

Date: May 10, 2024

To: Woodstock Town Council

I've not received a response for my initial email, and I feel it important to try again on a broader scope so I am copying the entire council and beyond. This is such an important topic and affects so many people, I urge you to read this thoroughly and thoughtfully.

I would also like to add since I originally wrote this the backlash from our community and those surrounding has been grotesque and sadly, expected. The support and cheers for banning pride have been shouted in ways I wouldn't be comfortable in sharing but if you take the time to look around at the comments and support received, it has not been offered in any positive way. A complete cheer section of homophobia has come out in droves. Thanking you for taking a stance against the 2SLGBTQ+ community and engaging in tasteless and harmful "jokes" that unfortunately will lead to even more harmful action I can assure you. How are you not able to see that you yourselves are encouraging the town to grab the torches and pitchforks?

How are you not able to see that you yourselves are encouraging the town to grab the torches and pitchforks?

I've heard the term "dog whistle" and after a bit of research I would have to agree. It signals to a large portion of our area that bigotry and a homophobic stance are accepted and backed by those in charge and I struggle to see how that was not weighed in the initial decision making.

Please take the time to look deeper into the harm this does to a marginalized portion of your town, and furthermore our children. We have the opportunity to raise and foster a generation of acceptance of inclusion where your idea of "division by a flag" is never a concern. The flag is not the issue, and I beg for you all to, as you so recommended, "soak" in that reality. Rescinding such a bold and public sign of support can do one thing and one thing only, empower those who stand on the wrong side. It urges them to speak louder and prouder about hate, homophobia and bigotry. Which our mayor herself has cited as a stinging accusation. So take arms on the side of morality and support your community as a whole, let it be known as our former mayor, that homophobia will not be welcomed here. It really isn't difficult, and frankly your absence speaks volumes in the meantime.

Response from Fredericton Pride

From: chair@frederictonpride.com

Subject: Re: Concerns about Recent Changes to the Banner Bylaw

Date: May 15, 2024 at 11:13:19 ADT

To: Woodstock Town Council

Hello all,

Fierté Fredericton Pride stands in solidarity with the Rainbow Crosswalk and urges the Woodstock Town Council to reconsider their decision in regard to the banner bylaw that prohibits pride banners from being displayed.

the town of Woodstock has the opportunity to show their unwavering support for pride and prove that they are a safe space for queer people to live and visit.

At a time when the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is experiencing rising hate, the town of Woodstock has the opportunity to show their unwavering support for pride and prove that they are a safe space for queer people to live and visit.

Visibility is a major means of destigmatization for marginalized communities. Pride banners in public spaces make the community visible to the general public and show queer community members that they are welcome.

Instead, the changes to the banner bylaw have resulted in 2SLGBTQIA+ community members being harassed on social media and in their own community. By censoring pride banners, Woodstock Town Council is enabling such homophobic behaviour. The impact on queer folks in Woodstock and across New Brunswick has been severe.

Even more concerning is the precedent this may set for other townships and cities in New Brunswick and across Canada. Much in the same way the changes to Policy 713 in New Brunswick triggered homophobic and transphobic policies in other provinces, Woodstock's pride banner ban has the potential to do the same.

Now we are calling you out. Let me make myself abundantly clear, the changes to the banner bylaw are homophobic and an affront to the queer community.

As a town council composed of straight, white, cis folks it is important to listen when a marginalized community tells you, vocally, that you are being prejudiced. The 2SLGBTQIA+ community tried calling you in to no avail. Now we are calling you out. Let me make myself abundantly clear, the changes to the banner bylaw are homophobic and an affront to the queer community. You have now been told this by a number of pride organizations. Will you listen?

We urge council to consult the Rainbow Crosswalk on the banner bylaw, as well as any future bylaws or decisions that would impact the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. As a neighbouring Pride organization, Fierté Fredericton Pride would be more than happy to meet with council to discuss ways that Woodstock can support their queer community.

Sincerely,

Jenna Lyn Albert

Interim Chair

Fierté Fredericton Pride

The Woodstock Pride organization, The Rainbow Crosswalk's Facebook page is here,

Woodstock Town Council Emails

tjones@town.woodstock.nb.ca, mrogers@town.woodstock.nb.ca, mmartin@town.woodstock.nb.ca, wbelyea@town.woodstock.nb.ca, jcalhoun-williams@town.woodstock.nb.ca, jbradbury@town.woodstock.nb.ca, nbrown@town.woodstock.nb.ca, cmccartney@town.woodstock.nb.ca, lleech@town.woodstock.nb.ca