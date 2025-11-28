World AIDS Day 2025

December 1 is World AIDS Day - a global day of remembrance, solidarity, and action. It is a time to honour those we’ve lost to HIV/AIDS, support people living with HIV, and recommit to ending stigma while promoting prevention, treatment, and care.

Fredericton

Friday 28 November, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m: Lt Governor World AIDS Day Breakfast, Lt Governor's House, Contact: Linda Thompson-Brown, 506-455-2625.

Friday November 28 at 1:00 PM: join AIDS New Brunswick in commemoration of World AIDS Day, in the Great Hall. Hear from guest speakers who will share their experiences with HIV and their work to combat the stigma associated with the virus and watch as AIDS New Brunswick presents two sections of the Canadian AIDS Memorial Quilt, which will be on display in the Great Hall for the first week of December. More details here.

Miramichi

AIDS New Brunswick: Red Scarf Campaign, 121 Jail Street, Monday 1 December, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Contact: Linda Thompson-Brown, 506-455-2625

Riverview, NB

St. Paul's United Church Riverview will be noting the day at worship on Sunday, November 30, and will include all those affected by AIDS in our spoken prayer intentions during the service. They also have a large red ribbon wrapped around a large cross in the entrance to the church.

Charlottetown

World AIDS Day Ceremony, an evening to honour those we’ve lost to AIDS and celebrate those living with HIV. Together, we’ll renew our collective commitment to compassion, awareness, and the ongoing pursuit of equity and care. Candle lighting ceremony, shared stories, and a catered reception at The Guild, 111 Queen Street Monday 1 December, 5:30 p.m.

St John's

The AIDS Committee of Newfoundland and Labrador has partnered with Thrive to mark World AIDS Day with a free community event on Monday, December 1 from 10:00am-2:00pm at The Lantern, 35 Barnes Road.

Halifax

Sunday, November 30 at 7pm: Gathering to remember and honour those lost to HIV/AIDS in Nova Scotia.﻿ ﻿The community, will speak their names and hear the stories of those who carry their memories on the 2nd floor of the New Academic Building, University of King’s College, 6350 Coburg Road or via Zoom (pre-registration required.) ASL interpretation is available. If you have questions or want the Zoom link, please email hanleys@healns.ca.

Monday, December 1 10am - 8pm: the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness will be hosting a section of the Canadian AIDS Memorial Quilt at the Halifax Central Library in the Paul O’Regan Hall.

Red Scarf Project: Final Call for Scarves

Volunteers have already donated close to 300 scarves to HEAL NS' Red Scarf project. Scarves may be dropped off at their office (5516 Spring Garden Road, Suite 200) between 10 AM and 4 PM.

Support the Red Scarf Project

This year, the public may “Sponsor a Scarf” and include a special message "in-memory of" or "in-honour of" a loved one, or a message of hope, love and warmth for the community. You can sponsor a scarf for $50 using this link.

The scarves will be hung on the fence at the Halifax Public Gardens on December 1st, 8:15AM; HEAL NS is are inviting community leaders and media to gather on December 1st as the scarves are hung. There will be brief words of welcome from HEAL NS representatives and opportunities for photos to help promote the campaign. They will remain on the fence for 24 hours, and then anyone who needs a scarf is welcome to take one.