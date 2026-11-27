



In the foyer of St. Paul’s United in Riverview, NB, on the First Sunday of Advent, you will notice a cross bearing a large red ribbon to mark World AIDS Day, which is recognized on 1 December each year by the UN’s World Health Organization.

While the height of the AIDS crisis in North America might seem like a long-ago thing, it is not so for those of us who came of age in this frightening time.

There are lingering scars from this period when it seemed like every other week we were burying a friend, colleague, classmate, neighbour, or family member.

It's not uncommon to hear someone who lived this experience speaking of having “survivors’ guilt”. These were deeply difficult times for so many of us; so many of us lost people we loved and deeply cared about in our families, our circle of friends, our work or learning places.

We take a moment on December 1 to honour their struggles and remember them and the many who walked with them in their time of illness. We remember especially our lesbian and trans siblings, African-descendent siblings, Indigenous siblings, Jewish siblings and loving family who stepped up to offer comfort and care to those whose health was ravaged by AIDS.

Since the start of the epidemic in the 1980’s, an estimated 44.2 million people have been taken from us by HIV & AIDS, and those numbers are expected to increase since the Trump administration cut funding last year that helped countries acquire life-saving medications to address HIV/AIDS.

We have made huge strides in the effective treatment of HIV and have managed to arrest its progression in millions of people around the world, but there is still much work to be done. Anti-viral drugs that effectively treat HIV are very expensive and are not available to many countries around the world because of the cost. This puts developing nations at significant deficit for treatment options available to arrest the progression of HIV, and save the lives of many who have contracted the virus.

We also have a long way to go to eradicate the continued prejudices targeting the gay population with respect to HIV.

AIDS remains a global epidemic, with approximately 570,000 people dying of HIV/AIDS-related diseases just in 2025 alone. An estimated 41 million people live with HIV, some in countries that cannot afford the life-saving medications.

While there is significant progress in the development of vaccine options for prevention, including the RNA vaccine technology which was made available to fight COVID-19 -- itself a result of research already being done for HIV -- we still have a long way to go to eradicate the disease.

We also have a long way to go to eradicate the continued prejudices targeting the gay population with respect to HIV.

There is also the economic injustice of poorer nations not being able to afford treatments to treat and prevent further spread of HIV. We still have a long road ahead.

As we take a moment to reflect on this World AIDS Day, let us use this day to renew our commitment to working together to break down the walls of prejudice, hate and discrimination that target people living with HIV and people in the 2S-LGBTQAI+ communities. The scripture readings for the beginning of our Season of Advent call us to look for the green sprouts of hope: we can bring this gift of hope to the journey of those living with HIV and work together to break down the walls that ostracize and “other” so many. This is our calling as an Affirming Christian Community.

Let us remember, let us honour the memory of the millions lost, and let us work harder to build a better world of ever-greater inclusion.

May the love and the light of those we have lost to this pandemic continue to empower our on-going work to end this illness and build a world that is safe for all Rainbow people!

God’s love is so much bigger than we could ever imagine, and: We Are Not Alone!

David-Roger Gagnon, Master of Arts in Pastoral Sciences, is a Lay Minister at St. Paul’s United Church, Riverview, NB: An Affirming Community of Faith

Events

Halifax

Vigil : Sunday, November 29 7pm. Details here.

: Sunday, November 29 7pm. Details here. Knowledge Mobilization Workshop: Monday, November 30, 6pm. Details here.

Monday, November 30, 6pm. Details here. Red Scarf Project: Tuesday, December 1 starting 9:00am. Details here.

Charlottetown

Vigil: Tuesday December 1 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Charlottetown Library Learning Centre, 97 Queen Street

St John's