Halifax Pride 2023





The Halifax Pride Society says the Parade has been postponed. As soon as a new date is announced, this article will be updated and we will notify the "push" channels - Twitter, LinkedIn and the FB page.

There are over 200 grassroots, community, business, organization led events scheduled throughout July. Scroll through the huge list of 2SLGBTQQIIA+ Halifax Events, pick ones that fit your interests and schedule, attend and have fun!

Updates are at the top of this article. If you're starting out, scroll to the bottom article and read backwards from there.

July 22:

"In the interest of safety and to assist in recovery efforts, the Halifax Pride Board along with Halifax Emergency Management have made the difficult decision to reschedule the Halifax Pride Parade that was to be held Sunday, July 23rd. A rescheduled date will be announced. The last 24 hours have been extremely difficult, and we want to ensure the safety of participants and attendees as your local Emergency Services assist in the recovery efforts. Thank you to our first responders who are there for us all in the most challenging of times. This has proven to be a very tough year both for our province as well as Halifax Pride. We are very saddened to not be celebrating our 2SLGBTQ+ community with you all and look forward to when we’ll be together again."

July 21:

Halifax Pride has removed "2022 Events" from their calendar page, and added a quite nice message and a link to the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia calendar.

July 20:

Another few dozen events have been added to the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia Calendar including another alternative march on the 27th, Elders Storytelling Salon on the 30th, sex workshops at Venus Envy, a film festival at Park Lane, more films at Carbon Arc, an Interfaith Pride Service on the 21st, dozens of events created by the Halifax Library, outdoor performances by the Halifax Gay Mens Chorus, a dog walk, a tryout for a gay orchestra - search-in-page for Halifax Queer Ensemble, several tea parties, book readings, and gay hockey, rugby, and softball -- and over a hundred other things!

July 15:

Halifax Pride posted to Instagram: "It has been a long journey to get here, and we thank you for how patient you've been with us while our small volunteer board worked to create events, we know it hasn't been easy. We're proud to announce the Halifax Pride Parade for Sunday, July 23rd at 2pm. Please visit our website for route information. We hope you can join us to celebrate proudly as a community and we look forward to seeing you there."

July 14: Two things:

Publisher Dan has written an editorial about the state of Halifax Pride 2023, and,

Rouge Fatale has given the go-ahead to promote her Stroll Through Ocean Breeze at 3:30 on July 23rd, the day originally scheduled for the Parade.

July 8:

CBC Article by Andrew Sampson, Halifax Pride silent as queer community questions status of 2023 festivities with quotes from Kevin Kindred and Wayves publisher Dan MacKay.

July 3:

July's Community meeting was cancelled a few hours before it was scheduled to start, without apology or notification to the registered participants, a few hours before it was scheduled to begin (possibly due to an Eastlink outage.) The accompanying text reads, "Due to unforeseen circumstances todays community meeting has been postponed. A new rescheduled date and further explanation to follow."

June 2:

Community Meeting. If you have notes from this meeting, please email us.

May 28:

A slightly different route was published, with the last two blocks chopped off. Here's the original, longer May 21 version.

May 21:

From: Halifax Pride Committee: Halifax Pride is excited to announce that the much-awaited 2023 festival will be happening from July 20th to July 30th. While this festival may look a bit different from years past, it promises to be a fun-filled and meaningful celebration of our diverse community.

We are thrilled to announce the Halifax Pride parade will take place on Sunday, July 23rd at 2pm. Information about more events both on the Garrison Grounds and within the broader HRM community will soon follow. We encourage everyone to participate in the festivities and celebrate in the spirit of Pride!

To stay updated on Halifax Pride 2023, visit our website, which has been updated to reflect this year’s dates, parade registration, and information regarding sponsorship packages. We have more exciting updates in store for you over the coming weeks, so stay tuned!

Publisher's note: at the moment, the Calendar section of Halifax Pride site isn't updated. The Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia Calendar is on line and up to date.

At Halifax Pride we are committed to creating a safe and welcoming space for all members of our community. As we continue to work towards this goal, we appreciate all ongoing support and patience from our community. We are working hard to transform an organization that has faced hardship internally, externally, and financially, but we are determined to move forward as an organization our community can be proud of. We believe that we are taking responsible steps in that direction.