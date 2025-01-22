2SLGBTQIA+ Forum

On the afternoon of Monday, January 27, Member of the Legislature for Halifax Citadel-Sable Island and NDP house leader Lisa Lachance will be hosting a forum to "discuss where we are at, and what is next for queer advocacy in Nova Scotia."

The meeting is online and open to participants from across Nova Scotia.

It'll be held via Zoom at 4:30pm Halifax time; to register or find out more, email here.

If you can't attend, Wayves writer Holly Lemmon will be there and will have have documentation of what went on, and a couple of interviews, for you to read a couple of days later.