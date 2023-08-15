August 15th News Bytes

This is a regular column for Q Atlantic Canadian news items that we can't do full articles about. If you hear of any Q happenings that deserve a little or a lot of light shone on them, email us!

In Wayves news: we are compiling a permanent page, a list of specific 2SLGBTQIA+ owned and self-declared friendly campgrounds in Atlantic Canada. We have three at the moment, all in Nova Scotia. If you know of more, please contribute - the work in progress is here.

Atlantic Canada

Bonne fête du Quinze Août!! (to Acadians, and everyone.)

Musical documentary about Q Acadian culture, Y'a Une Étoile is scheduled for broadcast on line; here's the Wayves article about it. The broadcast schedule is: August 15th, 9pm (ast); August 17th, 2am (ast); August 17th, 2pm (ast); August 21st, 10pm (ast) at tv5unis.ca/y-a-une-etoile. There's a trailer at that link during non-broadcast times.



Here's a list of Pride festivals in Atlantic Canada.

Prince Edward Island

PEI’s Acorn Press has just released Are We Friends Now?, an anthology by and about 2SLGBTQ+ youth from PEI. The book is the result of a collaboration between PEERS Alliance and the PEI Writers’ Guild, supported by the PEI Alliance for Mental Well-Being.

Over the course of the past year, the Queer Youth Writing Club met to facilitate the writing that appears in the book, which not only includes poetry, short stories, and selections from longer works by young writers, but also features pieces by some of the adult facilitators.

Edited by award-winning Nova Scotia Young Adult writer Tom Ryan, Are We Friends Now? Is available at The Bookmark in Charlottetown and online from Nimbus Publishing.

PEERS Alliance supports those living with and at risk for HIV, Hep C, and all sexually transmitted infections in PEI by offering a variety of programs and services targeted to diverse communities... and also does a great deal of activism on the island.

They are currently looking for new members of the Board of Directors; if you can be one, register here.

And, there's a job opening for Overdose Prevention Site Manager. Apply here.

Newfoundland & Labrador

St. John’s Pride had operated without a full board for over a year, following a combination of vacancies and resignations. Controversy and debate also surrounded the role of police in Pride. The spring AGM was contentious. How the community saved Pride.

St. John's has a 2SLGBTQIA+ Library, The Octagon Library, open Tuesdays 10-4, Fridays 6-9, weekends 2-8 as part of The Quadrangle, 330 Elizabeth Ave.

On July 31, Wabush and Labrador City raised their flags!

New Brunswick

Moncton Book Club proposal: "Hey I was hoping I could find some interested parties wanting to join/start a book club! I have a group started if you’d like to check it out:) don’t really know what I’m doing, but just want to make book friends." It's being organized on Facebook.

Is there any interest in holding a Trans Pride event in Moncton? If so, contact Rebecca Jean Rogers, Co-chair Transgender Rights Action Network via FB DM.

This just noticed: Acadian children's publisher Bouton d'Or has a title, Ils sont... Their website reads: A book of astounding beauty, celebrating love, a love that has not always been accepted. Same-sex couples have not always been accepted by society, but love and beauty always win! Two boys are friends, two boys grow up together, two old men are... in love! The author, composer, and performer Michel Thériault now adds a new string to his (Cupid’s?) bow, and illustrator Magali Ben seduces us with her exceptional colouring! Atlantic Books has a list of the places it's available.

Halifax

Pride in unexpected places: the steps up to All Saints Anglican Cathedral.

The Dartmouth Heritage Museum is doing some video documentary work on Raymond Taavel. If you have a story to tell, please contact them. Here's the poster for the work.

Rest of Nova Scotia

The council of the Municipality of the District of St Mary's, has decided that Councillor Everett Baker's comment about boycotting Beanie's Bistro in Sherbrooke, was in violation of their code of conduct. This municipality, on the Eastern Shore with a population of 2,233, is bounded by Antigonish and Pictou counties and the municipalities of Halifax and Guysborough. Full story here.

Eastern Shore Pride (Aug 21-27) has published a beautiful poster with their schedule; it's here.

South West Nova Pride has published their September schedule first in Wayves! It's here.

Dale Miller shares experiences of growing up gay in Cape Breton in this Saltwire article.

