March 3 News Bytes

This is an irregular column for Q Atlantic Canadian news items that we can't do full articles about. If you hear of any Q happenings that deserve a little or a lot of light shone on them, email us!

Wayves News

"There can be no independent publishing in Canada without public funding," says Fernwood Publishing in a call to action, against proposed brutal cuts by the Nova Scotia Conservative government. "Nova Scotia is the only province to forfeit its support of cultural expression." Fernwood offers actions that locals can participate in to oppose the budget, and they also have suggestions for how those of us who live elsewhere in the country can act in support. Their guide to pushing back against these cuts, is here.

World News

Good things are happening for Intersex people. The Council of Europe has unanimously adopted the Recommendation on Equal Rights for Intersex Persons, the first comprehensive international legal instrument for Intersex people. The Recommendation bans nonconsensual medical interventions, with treatment limited to persons who can give informed consent; equitable access to healthcare is called for; and discrimination, violence and exclusion are banned. The Recommendation is not legally binding, but a Committee of Ministers will track whether the forty-six member states are making laws that meet its standards. The Organization Intersex International Europe and the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association-Europe are among those lauding this decision. The Recommendation launched on October 27 at the EuropeGoesPurple campaign to raise awareness, visibility and political momentum for Intersex people. In India, Khyber-Pakhtunkheva province’s Health Department now has the Protection and Welfare Policy for Trans and Intersex Persons 2025, promoting respect and dignity in healthcare. Separate registration counters, wards and restrooms are first measures in all healthcare facilities for privacy and comfort. Other features are non-discriminatory service charges, regular compliance reports to be monitored by health officials to keep track of compliance and to call for improvements as needed. Health Secretary Shahidullah Khan wants to eliminate systemic discrimination and create a quality healthcare system that everyone can access.



The European Union's top court rules that Romania must recognize trans man Arian Mirzarafie-Ahi's gender thus recognizing rights obtained in another European Union state. Therefore, all EU states must recognize first name and gender changes registered in other EU states. Romania sought to enforce their country's lengthy and complicated means for Mirzarafie-Ahi to possibly obtain the changes he wanted.

Canada

The CBRC, the Community Based Research Centre, which was created in 1999 by a group of men concerned about the way they were being treated during the AIDS epidemic, has released a film celebrating their 25th anniversary. The film traces CBRC’s journey – from its first Sex Now study to the creation of educational initiatives such as Totally Outright and Investigaytors – all while highlighting the impact of community-based research and the organization’s ongoing projects and achievements. You can watch it here. (Youtube, 21 minutes.)

Atlantic Canada

Historian Tiktok'er Jakob Creighton did a shoutout to Wayves in a short piece on Atlantic Canadian Q media here (Tiktok, a couple minutes.) A bigger list just for Nova Scotia can be found in the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia, here.

Unexpected Rainbows

The entrance to the Tuft’s Cove Generating Station on Windmill Road in Dartmouth -- a long tunnel with pride flags painted at each end, taken by Katy Curwin during a visit last February.







Have you seen a Pride symbol in an unexpected place? Mail your sighting to Wayves for some future News Bytes!

Prince Edward Island

First Saturday of the month: Queer Poetry Club. Click the graphic here for details.

Polar Pride Fest is a winter event initiative launched by Pride PEI in 2025 to foster community connection during colder months. Details here.

Friday 24 April 20:00 - 22:00: Celebrate National Poetry Month with Tantalizing tales/Guildy Pleasures, a steamy night of erotica at The Arts Guild. This show is bringing the heat from several local poets and features burlesque, live painting, and a few other surprise performances. There will also be opportunities throughout the evening for audience members to share their own spicy poetry. So, bring an erotic poem in your pocket in case you get the urge to share it on stage. And, bring your dollar bills to tip the performers! Books, prints, and other merchandise created by the performers will also be available for sale (cash preferred). Details here.

Newfoundland & Labrador

New Brunswick





Halifax

Every event of significance to the Halifax Q community is posted on the Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia Events Board. Repeating events are at the top of the page; the calendar is below that.

Lunenburg County's Old Confidence Lodge’s production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch is coming to Halifax's Bus Stop Theatre. Here's the August 2024 article about the Old Confidence Lodge; Hedwig and the Angry Inch has thrived on Broadway and on stages around the world. The show is equal parts rock concert, comedic drag show, and confessional, as the self-styled music icon Hedwig (played by Chris Jackman) recounts her bittersweet journey from Communist East Berlin to the seediest roadhouses in America. Through it all, she is backed by her long-suffering husband Yitzhak (Izzy Daze) and a live four-piece band. Showtimes are March 6 and 7 at 8pm, March 7 at 2pm. Tickets for the Halifax shows are available for $35 here.



Rad Pride Halifax has re-awakened and held a General Meeting on February 20, announcing a plan to hold an event on Trans Day of Visibility, March 31st. Watch the Gay Halifax LocalEvents board, or Rad Pride's socials, for more information.

From: Heal Nova Scotia (formerly, AIDS Coalition): Join us this Saturday, March 7th, at the Light House Arts Centre for Mamma Mia! A Drag-Along Spectacular, a high-energy evening of drag, burlesque and all of your favourite ABBA hits! Directed by the legendary Rouge Fatale, the Drag-Along is a one-of-a-kind fundraiser that blends film with live performance to create one spectacular experience! As Mamma Mia! plays on two massive screens, our amazing cast will perform alongside the film, breathing new life into iconic musical moments. Doors open at 7:30 PM with the show starting at 8:30 PM. Tickets are $30 for first-come, first-served stadium seating, or $500 for a reserved table of 10, plus taxes and fees. Get tickets here.

From: Abenaki Aquatic Club, Dartmouth

We are proud to introduce Pride Paddling. Paddling is for everyone. It is joy, connection, fresh air, teamwork, and belonging. Through Pride Paddling, we hope to open our docks, our sport, and our community to even more incredible people, creating friendships, confidence, and a sense of home on the water.

Whether you are new to paddling, returning to the sport, or simply looking for a supportive and affirming space to try something new, you are welcome here. Always.

We are excited, proud, and honoured to launch Friday evening PRIDE Paddling in 2026, and we cannot wait to see this community grow. 💚 More info from abenakiaquaticclub.com, abenakiaquatic@gmail.com, Facebook.

Rest of Nova Scotia

The March newsletter of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, the Elderberries, is out today with March's planned activities and other news, here.

Curl Kentville invites members of the 2SLGBTQI+ Community & their allies to an evening of fellowship and fun - with a little curling instruction thrown in! March 7, 7pm - 9m, 19 Crescent Ave, Kentville. Fun drinks available, snacks provided. Bring clean sneakers, wear stretchy, warm clothing. Ages 19, price $10. For more information, email info@glooscapcurling.ca

