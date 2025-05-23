St Margaret's Bay Pride 2025 Calendar

Last updated 23 May, 2025

Below is the schedule for St Margaret's Bay Pride.

Here's an article about SMB Pride 2025

This calendar will get updated, so please check back during the festival.

The big calendar of all Atlantic Canadian Prides is the first button at the top-left of your screen.

 

 

Saturday, May 31
noon - 1:00pm Drag Storytime at the JD Shatford Library

Saturday, June 14
8:00pm Drag Night at the Black Harbour Distillery

Wednesday, June 25
3-5:00pm Meet the Youth Project  at the Tantallon Public Library

Saturday, June 28
10-11am Drag Queen Storytime at Otis & Clementine's Books, Coffee, Cats

Sunday, June 29
noon-2pm Rainbow Rec Day (Pride Hockey, Skate & Basketball) at St. Margaret's Centre

Monday, June 30
2-4pm Yoga Fundraiser for Bay Pride at Micou's Island

Saturday, July 5
2-4pm Pride Writing Workshop with the Youth Project at the  Tantallon Public Library

July 9-20
2-4pm Peggy's Cove Area Festival of the Arts Collaboration

Thursday, July 10
10:00 Queer Craft Jam with The Youth Project at the Tantallon Public Library

Saturday, July 12
10:30-11:00am Pride Puppet Show at the Tantallon Public Library

Sunday, July 13
11-7pm Bangers & Beer Day  at Cavicchi's Meats

Thursday, July 17
5-7pm Queer Crafternoon & BBQ  at the  Labour Day Picnic Cafe

Saturday, July 19
7-9pm Drag Music Pride Bingo   at the The Gratto Restaurant

Sunday, July 20
10-11:30am Pride Service of Prayer, Music and Inspiration at  St. Luke's United Church

Saturday, July 26
10-12:30pm Bay Pride Fest 2025: Walk, Picnic & Market at Hubbards Barn

 

 


Changes to this document

  • 2025-05-23: many updates
  • 2025-05-19: brought on line

Share this article to...