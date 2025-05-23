St Margaret's Bay Pride 2025 Calendar

Below is the schedule for St Margaret's Bay Pride.
Here's an article about SMB Pride 2025
This calendar will get updated, so please check back during the festival.
The big calendar of all Atlantic Canadian Prides is the first button at the top-left of your screen.
|
Saturday, May 31
|noon - 1:00pm
|Drag Storytime at the JD Shatford Library
|
Saturday, June 14
|8:00pm
|Drag Night at the Black Harbour Distillery
|
Wednesday, June 25
|3-5:00pm
|Meet the Youth Project at the Tantallon Public Library
|
Saturday, June 28
|10-11am
|Drag Queen Storytime at Otis & Clementine's Books, Coffee, Cats
|
Sunday, June 29
|noon-2pm
|Rainbow Rec Day (Pride Hockey, Skate & Basketball) at St. Margaret's Centre
|
Monday, June 30
|2-4pm
|Yoga Fundraiser for Bay Pride at Micou's Island
|
Saturday, July 5
|2-4pm
|Pride Writing Workshop with the Youth Project at the Tantallon Public Library
|
July 9-20
|2-4pm
|Peggy's Cove Area Festival of the Arts Collaboration
|
Thursday, July 10
|10:00
|Queer Craft Jam with The Youth Project at the Tantallon Public Library
|
Saturday, July 12
|10:30-11:00am
|Pride Puppet Show at the Tantallon Public Library
|
Sunday, July 13
|11-7pm
|Bangers & Beer Day at Cavicchi's Meats
|
Thursday, July 17
|5-7pm
|Queer Crafternoon & BBQ at the Labour Day Picnic Cafe
|
Saturday, July 19
|7-9pm
|Drag Music Pride Bingo at the The Gratto Restaurant
|
Sunday, July 20
|10-11:30am
|Pride Service of Prayer, Music and Inspiration at St. Luke's United Church
|
Saturday, July 26
|10-12:30pm
|Bay Pride Fest 2025: Walk, Picnic & Market at Hubbards Barn
Changes to this document
- 2025-05-23: many updates
- 2025-05-19: brought on line