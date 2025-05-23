St Margaret's Bay Pride 2025 Calendar

Below is the schedule for St Margaret's Bay Pride.

Here's an article about SMB Pride 2025

Saturday, May 31 noon - 1:00pm Drag Storytime at the JD Shatford Library Saturday, June 14 8:00pm Drag Night at the Black Harbour Distillery Wednesday, June 25 3-5:00pm Meet the Youth Project at the Tantallon Public Library Saturday, June 28 10-11am Drag Queen Storytime at Otis & Clementine's Books, Coffee, Cats Sunday, June 29 noon-2pm Rainbow Rec Day (Pride Hockey, Skate & Basketball) at St. Margaret's Centre Monday, June 30 2-4pm Yoga Fundraiser for Bay Pride at Micou's Island Saturday, July 5 2-4pm Pride Writing Workshop with the Youth Project at the Tantallon Public Library July 9-20 2-4pm Peggy's Cove Area Festival of the Arts Collaboration Thursday, July 10 10:00 Queer Craft Jam with The Youth Project at the Tantallon Public Library Saturday, July 12 10:30-11:00am Pride Puppet Show at the Tantallon Public Library Sunday, July 13 11-7pm Bangers & Beer Day at Cavicchi's Meats Thursday, July 17 5-7pm Queer Crafternoon & BBQ at the Labour Day Picnic Cafe Saturday, July 19 7-9pm Drag Music Pride Bingo at the The Gratto Restaurant Sunday, July 20 10-11:30am Pride Service of Prayer, Music and Inspiration at St. Luke's United Church Saturday, July 26 10-12:30pm Bay Pride Fest 2025: Walk, Picnic & Market at Hubbards Barn

