St Margaret's Bay Pride 2025

The link to the SMB Pride Schedule is below.

St. Margaret’s Bay (SMB) Pride is a new community-based volunteer organization working to increase 2SLGBTQIA+ visibility and allyship in St. Margaret's Bay. SMB Pride is organizing “Bay Pride 2025”, a festival celebrating the 2SLGBTQIA+ community through June and July taking place all around the Bay.

What began as a small group of friends brainstorming ways to strengthen the local 2SLGBTQIA+ community has grown to over 15 members on the planning team and over 12 events in the works for this summer.

Since March, the group has been reaching out to local businesses and organizations to build partnerships and encouraging them to host a Pride event. SMB Pride is also distributing free “You Are Welcome Here” stickers to businesses to display on their storefront windows.

Their work has helped inspire the Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia to the launch of the Rural Nova Scotia Pride Fund. [link to that Wayves article, below.]

This summer, let’s show the world that St. Margaret’s Bay is a welcoming, inclusive place for anyone to live, work, and play.

The organizers say: "Solidarity for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is needed now more than ever. Since the new year, two queer-owned businesses in Halifax (Venus Envy and Glitter Bean) have been vandalized, and two years ago, the Pride flag at Bay View High School was burned and destroyed. Bay Pride 2025 is an opportunity to take action against rising anti-2SLGBTQIA+ hate locally and abroad, and to strengthen our communities through experiences of joy, hope, positivity and love. This summer, let’s show the world that St. Margaret’s Bay is a welcoming, inclusive place for anyone to live, work, and play."

Socials: Instagram & email, the Pride Calendar is here.

To donate, visit www.rcfofns.com and navigate to the Rural Pride Fund (please specify St. Margaret’s Bay Pride in your donation). All donations are eligible for a charitable tax receipt. Here's Wayves' article about the Rural Pride Fund.