This page contains everything that Wayves Magazine knew about Halifax Pride 2026.

The Halifax Pride Festival 2026 was July 16 to 26, Parade Day was July 18.

Halifax Rainbow Encyclopedia Pride events calendar for June-July 2026. (pdf, 54 pages)

This article is in reverse-chronological order; most recent items are at the top.

July 18: Pride Parade Day

There are reports that water was thrown on people marching with the Trans Femme Collective group:

FB user Josh Gaudrault writes: "I was in the parade today with The Trans Femme Connection. Myself and three people were hit with drinks while going past the Central Library. I was wondering if anyone saw the incident or has pictures of it/the people involved. There were two people who threw the drinks, they were wearing commo and holding a Palestinian flag."

"I was in the parade today with The Trans Femme Connection. Myself and three people were hit with drinks while going past the Central Library. I was wondering if anyone saw the incident or has pictures of it/the people involved. There were two people who threw the drinks, they were wearing commo and holding a Palestinian flag." Followup comments report that Twitter user @capnophobic_org, themselves a trans person, took credit for this via this tweet.

report that Twitter user @capnophobic_org, themselves a trans person, took credit for this via this tweet. FB user Kalyn Oakley replies: this was not a hate crime. the person who did this is my partner, she is trans and lesbian. this was an incident of her having issues with the specific group marching and the people in it.

this was not a hate crime. the person who did this is my partner, she is trans and lesbian. this was an incident of her having issues with the specific group marching and the people in it. Wayves has some questions out to Gaudrault and will update this article when there's more information.

July 15

Halifax Pride is aware of the recent reports regarding an arrest made in connection with threats targeting our festival.

The safety of our community remains our highest priority. Our team has spent months developing detailed safety and security plans for the Parade in collaboration with a range of public safety partners, including emergency services, our event safety team, and Halifax Regional Police. Those plans remain in place and continue to be reviewed as needed.

While we cannot comment on an active investigation, we remain in regular contact with emergency response partners and will do so throughout the festival.

We look forward to celebrating with our community over the next eleven days.

Kevin Kindred writes: If you think you can intimidate us with threats, you need to read your queer history. For every threat you make, a drag queen reads a story to kids and we create six new genders. Don’t mess with us.

May 28: Halifax Pride community-organized events funded

Staff: Fiona Kerr Executive Director; Christine Ingham Partnership Manager; Chris Cochrane 2SQTBIPOC Skills Project Manager; Don Brownrigg Operations Manager; Mykel Denny 2SQTBIPOC Skills Project Indigenous Engagement Coordinator. Board: additions since the AGM: Kathleen King as Vice-Chair, Justin Greek as Treasurer, plus Melody Lumen and Brady Reid. Resignations: none. (As of 2026-04-23.)

October 2, 2025 Annual General Meeting: The Society's financial year-end was altered and fourteen other small-ish changes to the By-Laws were discussed and voted in. The newly elected Board is: Vanessa Burns, Connor McKiggan, Caitlin Chee, Simone North, Ryan Nearing and Hugh Gillis.

History of changes to this page