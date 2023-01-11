Jim MacSwain documentary: Celestial Queer
A documentary about long-time Halifax very queer multimedia artist and grand dame of Halifax activism, Jim MacSwain
A documentary about long-time Halifax very queer multimedia artist and grand dame of Halifax activism, Jim MacSwain
Drag Queen Storybook Time in Moncton with protesters and counterprotestors!
Summer 2023 is coming and that means Pride Season! This article will get updated as the various schedules from across Atlantic Canada come in.
The Fringe Festival accepts applications from all performing arts pieces including staged readings, plays, clown performances, burlesque, circus, workshops, children’s theatre, dance, music and more!
Are you interested in telling your story about coming out/living out as LGBTQ2S+ during the AIDS crisis in Canada (1981-1994)? We would love to hear from you!
The Aids coalition of Nova Scotia has received two round-trip tickets to anywhere WestJet flies.
About 110 community members attended a Halifax Pride Special General Meeting on the evening of Monday January 23rd, via Zoom.