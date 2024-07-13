Atlantic Canada Pride Festivals 2024

This article documents Pride Festivals in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Isand, and Newfoundland in 2024. Here's the article for this year.

For the history of the article, see Edit History at the bottom.

Prince Edward Island

PEI Pride: July 12-21, website

New Brunswick (by date)

No dates for:

Newfoundland (by date)

Corner Brook / Bay of Islands: June 15. Facebook

Grand Falls Windsor: June 6 - July 20; parade July 5. Facebook, Insta, Schedule in Wayves.

St. John's: July 10-21. Beach Fire: Tuesday, July 16th, 2024, Parade: July 21, 2024 Facebook; website; schedule.

Gander: July 22-28. Facebook

Port Rexton: August 1-4. Facebook, website.

No dates for:

Fogo Island: website

Small Point-Broad Cove- Blackhead-Adam’s Cove: website

Lab West Pride: Facebook

Bay St George: Facebook

Nova Scotia (by date)

No dates for:

Clare: n/a

Chester: n/a

Yarmouth / Southwest Nova Pride: website

To add to or update this, email Wayves!

History of changes to this page