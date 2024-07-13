Atlantic Canada Pride Festivals 2024

This article documents Pride Festivals in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Isand, and Newfoundland in 2024. Here's the article for this year.
Prince Edward Island
- PEI Pride: July 12-21, website
New Brunswick (by date)
- Woodstock: several events in June. Facebook, Insta, website
- Dieppe: 6-9 June. Facebook; website
- Fredericton: Pride Committee has resigned but the show must go on! The grass roots Pride Festival schedule is here. Old website was frederictonpride.com.
- Saint John: August 9 - August 18 Facebook; website
- Moncton: August 16 - September 1, parade Saturday, August 31. Facebook; website riverofpride.ca
No dates for:
- Mirimachi: Facebook
Newfoundland (by date)
- Corner Brook / Bay of Islands: June 15. Facebook
- Grand Falls Windsor: June 6 - July 20; parade July 5. Facebook, Insta, Schedule in Wayves.
- St. John's: July 10-21. Beach Fire: Tuesday, July 16th, 2024, Parade: July 21, 2024 Facebook; website; schedule.
- Gander: July 22-28. Facebook
- Port Rexton: August 1-4. Facebook, website.
No dates for:
- Fogo Island: website
- Small Point-Broad Cove- Blackhead-Adam’s Cove: website
- Lab West Pride: Facebook
- Bay St George: Facebook
Nova Scotia (by date)
- Halifax Central Library Pride: June is Pride Month. Look for the big L in the H•R•E Calendar.
- Windsor: June 15. Facebook.
- Pictou County Pride: June 17-23. Facebook; Insta
- Truro: June 17-23, parade June 22. Facebook, website
- Annapolis Valley Pride: June 26-30. Insta, Facebook, website
- Ingo (Ingonish) Beach Pride: June 28-30. Facebook, Insta
- Cheticamp Pride: June 30: Contact by email.
- Petite Queer Pride (South Shore): July 6. Website, Insta
- Bridgewater / Lunenburg County / South Shore Pride: July 7-13, parade July 7. Facebook; website.
- Annapolis Royal: July 13, 2024. Facebook.
- Halifax: July 18-28, 2024. Website; Facebook. Wayves' journal of Halifax Pride is here.
- Sheet Harbour: July 27-28. Facebook
- Cape Breton: August 2-10. Facebook, website.
- Eastern Shore: August 17 - 25. Facebook; website, schedule!
No dates for:
- Clare: n/a
- Chester: n/a
- Yarmouth / Southwest Nova Pride: website
